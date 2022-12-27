I’m deeply grateful to our community for the trust you’ve placed in me as I’ve served as your State Representative for the past four years. Last year, I decided to step aside at the end of my term, which wraps up in a few weeks. Serving in the Minnesota House has been an honor and I am proud of the work that we’ve accomplished.
One of the accomplishments I am most proud of is passing the nation’s first trichloroethylene (TCE) ban. When our community learned that we were exposed to high levels of TCE from the Water Gremlin facility, I worked with community members, including many of you, to pass legislation banning the use of this carcinogenic chemical in the State of Minnesota. While it was my name on the bill, the true credit goes to those community members who told their stories and helped get this legislation across the finish line.
As a former childcare professional, I fought to improve access to affordable, high-quality childcare for families across the state. We successfully expanded access to childcare for children with disabilities, supported family childcare providers, improved childcare regulations, and incentivized early educators to stay in the field. Despite the progress we’ve made, significant gaps in childcare access persist, particularly in Greater Minnesota. When businesses can’t bring on employees because potential hires can’t find or afford childcare it limits the economic prosperity of communities and our state. I’m hopeful that my successors will make the bold investments necessary to tackle this problem.
Serving as Vice Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee provided me the opportunity to play a vital role in advancing legislation to protect our air, water, soil, and habitat. Along with TCE, we also banned the use of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food packaging. These “forever chemicals” don’t break down in the environment and accumulate in the human body. PFAS – which have been found in East Metro groundwater – may cause cancer and related diseases. Preventing these chemicals from getting into our waste stream can save time and taxpayer dollars.
Much of my work at the legislature has been focused on vulnerable populations in our state. I’m proud to have carried legislation to help survivors of sexual assault get justice, improve access to swimming lessons for low-income children, provide additional funding for hunger-relief organizations and tutoring programs, and more.
As I leave public office, I encourage everyone to remain involved and engaged with your state government. The work done at the Capitol is bigger than any one legislator, and we can all impact the change we want to see. I hope you will be part of that change.
Ami Wazlawik represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.