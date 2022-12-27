I’m deeply grateful to our community for the trust you’ve placed in me as I’ve served as your State Representative for the past four years. Last year, I decided to step aside at the end of my term, which wraps up in a few weeks. Serving in the Minnesota House has been an honor and I am proud of the work that we’ve accomplished.

One of the accomplishments I am most proud of is passing the nation’s first trichloroethylene (TCE) ban. When our community learned that we were exposed to high levels of TCE from the Water Gremlin facility, I worked with community members, including many of you, to pass legislation banning the use of this carcinogenic chemical in the State of Minnesota. While it was my name on the bill, the true credit goes to those community members who told their stories and helped get this legislation across the finish line.

