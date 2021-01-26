JAN. 6 WAS a terrible day when domestic violence broke in our nation’s capital. There were five deaths, property damage, security breaches, and our democracy was threatened.
The insurrection appears organized by people not only angry over the election process and results, but with the misguided belief their violence could change the election results. They stormed the Capitol, which was sparsely guarded and had inadequate security.
Arrests have begun and continuing investigations are helping identify groups and organizations behind the riot.
The insurrection, the post-election false claims of a “stolen election,” as well as this summer’s social unrest, once again demonstrates social media often is not a very reliable source of information.
Social media is different from mainstream media like TV news, national newspapers and community papers like the Press, which operate under libel laws.
However, social media companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter, etc. are not liable for their content. This includes the tweets and posts by users on their platforms. U.S. Code Title 47, Section 230, passed in the 1990s, gave internet platforms this protection so these companies have their own rules and regulations.
The intent of Section 230 is “to preserve the vibrant and competitive free market that presently exists for the internet and other interactive computer services, unfettered by Federal and State regulation” and “to ensure vigorous enforcement of Federal criminal laws to deter and punish trafficking in obscenity, stalking, and harassment by means of computer.” It also provides protection in that, “No provider or user of any interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” Under civil liability it provides that, “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected.”
Congress may need to update Section 230 in light of the increasing amount of messages promoting hatred and violence. Further, faced with the rampant amount of intentional misinformation and spread of irrational conspiracy theories, social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, have a critical decision to make. Are they merely platforms that allow people to say anything they wish; no matter how outrageous, hateful, or violent? Or, do they want news and reliable information to be part of their business model. They can’t be both.
We need to pray to God to assist in healing our country from the violence and selfish motivation of the recent past and act civil to each other. Congress needs to remember they represent and serve the American people. The people chose not to re-elect Trump and chose Biden.
We now have a new President, Joe Biden, and Vice President, Kamala Harris. They need our prayers and support to bring this nation out of political turmoil and hate. Challenges ahead include: COVID-19 vaccinations, immigration, getting children back into the classrooms, getting people back to active employment, and racial justice.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
