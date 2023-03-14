I’ve been a teacher for over 11 years and have taught hundreds of students. I can tell you firsthand, when kids come to school hungry, they struggle to learn. I’ve had countless students come into my classroom looking for food, not just for themselves but often for their siblings as well. Being hungry makes learning almost impossible. There’s no worksheet, or assignment, test, or project that will matter to a student who hasn’t had anything to eat. There’s not a reading program or a math strategy that will improve scores if a student doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Over the years, I’ve seen bright, eager, and precocious kids slip in their studies due to hunger getting in the way of their learning. When students haven’t had enough to eat, they are less attentive in class, and if they fall behind, it can be very difficult for them to catch up.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.