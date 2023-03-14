I’ve been a teacher for over 11 years and have taught hundreds of students. I can tell you firsthand, when kids come to school hungry, they struggle to learn. I’ve had countless students come into my classroom looking for food, not just for themselves but often for their siblings as well. Being hungry makes learning almost impossible. There’s no worksheet, or assignment, test, or project that will matter to a student who hasn’t had anything to eat. There’s not a reading program or a math strategy that will improve scores if a student doesn’t know where their next meal is coming from.
Over the years, I’ve seen bright, eager, and precocious kids slip in their studies due to hunger getting in the way of their learning. When students haven’t had enough to eat, they are less attentive in class, and if they fall behind, it can be very difficult for them to catch up.
Helping improve schools in my community and across the state was a key motivator in my decision to run for office. Now, as a lawmaker and vice chair of the Senate Education Finance Committee, I have made it a top priority to remove hunger as a barrier to learning.
In response to the hunger crisis in our schools, I authored a bill to provide universal school meals at no cost to all K-12 students in Minnesota. I call it a “lunch-box tax cut” in that it will take financial pressure off tens of thousands of parents across the state, and keep more money in Minnesotans’ pockets week after week. It also eliminates the damaging stigma that food insecurity can inflict upon students.
As my bill has moved through the legislative process, it has become increasingly clear that the need for it is real. Over 200,000 kids in Minnesota experience food insecurity, but one-third of them don’t qualify for free school meals.
Although I’ve received tremendous support for this bill, there are still opponents who say we should limit meals based on family income. However, because we require kids to be in school, we need to provide them with the basics of education while they’re in class in the ways we provide other basic essentials in schools like desks, textbooks, pencils, etc… I’ve also heard critics of the bill imply sentiments as detached as suggesting parents who can’t afford to feed their kids should feel ashamed – as if not being able to take care of your child isn’t every parent’s worst nightmare.
Today, students live complicated lives, often dealing with challenges in mental health, complicated family dynamics, traumatic life events, and more. The last thing they need is to also worry about where their next meal will come from. We need to ensure that hunger doesn’t stop any student from learning, regardless of income.
Although there is still work left to be done to make sure our schools are places where students can learn, free of barriers, ensuring they have enough to eat is a good place to start and a worthy investment. I am determined now, more than ever, to continue the work on this bill and see it through the finish line.
Senator Heather Gustafson represents District 36 in the Minnesota State Senate.
