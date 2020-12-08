Congratulations to Minnesotans for achieving top ranking for the best credit scores in the country for the eighth consecutive year. According to Experian, Minnesota had the highest average FICO Score in the second quarter of 2019 - 733, up from 732 in 2018. By comparison, the average FICO score in the US was around 703 in 2019. A credit rating that is considered “good” is typically 670-739. North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin follow close behind. Being highest in the nation says a lot about the responsible, hardworking people of this state. As we all worry about the economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, we can also look for ways to create and follow household budgets, save, give, and spend wisely. Meeting with a financial planner and setting goals is something to think about as we head into the New Year.
Good time to sell
If you have an old boat, ice house, snowmobiles, ATVs, kayaks or canoes sitting in your garage or backyard, now may be a good time to sell those backyard treasures. With lockdown and little organized activities to do these days, people are buying recreational items like never before.
If you’re on social media, you might try posting some of these items. If you’re uncomfortable with social media, give us a call here at the Press and put a classified ad in the paper and online. The last few years I have had a 90% success with our classified ads in the paper, getting responses on the first or second call. I even sold a rental property a few years ago through a classified listing. I have also tested Craig’s List, offer up, Facebook Marketplace and a few others. Sometimes it works. Other times it will drive you nuts. I’ve found you can plan your day around meeting someone to sell something and they might not show up. No matter how you sell things, you have to be aware of the scams.
When I sold a snowmobile a few years ago, I remember you could pick up a 1999 Polaris for $250 -$500; today those same sleds are going for more than $1000. I just heard that ice houses are selling for three times the value of just a few years ago - talk about fish stories. Last summer, Sea Doo Sparks personal watercraft were sold out in many markets, and now it’s snowmobiles and the newer UTV side by sides. A family friend sold a cabin in Hayward and was shocked at what the market was like for vacation homes. It is hot. It seems like used cars are in high demand - good luck finding one with less than 100,000 miles and a price within the book value. Over the summer we heard about the run on bicycles, boats, kayaks surfboards and wakeboards, and this time of year it seems to be hot tubs.
We all have heard about the COVID puppies - even the price of dogs has skyrocketed. People are spending thousands for non-AKC registered dogs. If you’re in the market for a dog, do a few reference checks and research online before you buy. It’s even good to check with the local veterinarians, groomers and kennel clubs.
As always when you’re selling something, cash is king. Write a bill of sale and it never hurts to meet a seller or buyer at a public setting like the local bank to make the transaction. The bank is the best place to check the bills. If you have something sitting around not being used - either start using it or get it listed in our classified section. It can be rewarding to lighten the load by getting rid of things.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.