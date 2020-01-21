Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) was celebrated this year on Jan. 20. Don’t let the week pass to celebrate the life of a man committed to civil rights and peace without baking his favorite food: pecan pie.
Most people know the story of Martin Luther King Jr., but did you know it took until the year 2000 for the federal holiday to be observed in every State of the Union? King was the first modern private citizen to be recognized by a federal holiday. The honor came with lots of controversy. Interestingly, only four days after King was assassinated in 1968, a bill was introduced to honor King. But it wasn’t until President Reagan signed a bill in 1983 that MLK Day finally became a national holiday. It took many more years for every state to observe it.
According to many sources, King liked typical southern food, but pecan pie was his favorite. On the night he was killed, King was on his way to eat dinner at the home of his friend, Rev. Samuel Kyles. Many people called it the “the meal that never was.”
Ham, chicken and sweet potatoes were on the menu along with pecan pie. Women from Kyles’ church had prepared the meal, but King would never arrive.
Pecan pie is amazing. Your family will wonder why you’re making a pie, but it will give you the perfect opportunity to share more about the great person King was and how the he helped change the world.
MLK Day Pecan Pie
Serves 12
1 unbaked frozen store-bought pie crust, thawed
1 3/4 cups pecans
4 eggs
1 cup light corn syrup
2/3 cup brown sugar, packed
1 Tbsp. vanilla
1 tsp. kosher salt (if using table salt, reduce to ½ tsp.)
6 Tbsp. butter, melted
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Place pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and roast for nine minutes. Let cool.
3. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Whisk eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, vanilla and salt in a large bowl until smooth. Slowly add melted butter, whisking until combined. Stir in pecans and pour into prepared piecrust.
4. Bake pie until edges are set and center still jiggles; about 60 minutes. Let pie cool for three hours before serving.
Lisa Erickson, Osceola native, is Kanabec County Times’ food columnist. You can reach Lisa at thatsmywildchow@gmail.com or check out her blog at wild-chow.com.
