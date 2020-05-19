“In every adversity or defeat there is a seed of equal or greater benefit.” - Napoleon Hill
If there is a silver lining to the “shelter in place” it’s this: I know for sure I need people and I need to connect with them.
Science has proven that human contact is critical for survival. Why do we hold sick babies? To help them survive and thrive.
Why do we put hardened criminals in solitary confinement? To punish them.
This too, has been a punishment for many, as we have had to refrain from handshakes, hugs, kisses and being with those we love.
This pandemic has been different for everyone. Some it has affected only slightly. But for many, it has been life alternating on many levels.
All of manners stem from a consideration that we extend to others. As we adhere to the three-phase plan that has been set forth, consideration must be the corner stone of all that we do.
What are some of the new rules of social engagement as we recover from the coronavirus?
Public places
Wear a face mask and gloves when/where it’s required. Even if I don’t think it’s necessary, I’ll do it because it will be considerate toward others.
In the grocery store, try to shop alone, use your cart as a way of distancing, give the 6 feet of space when in line or going down the aisles, and practice more “grab and go” rather than a lot of touching and squeezing of food items. Be generous with your appreciation towards workers in the necessary professions, as it costs nothing to say a sincere “thank you.” Do not toss your used gloves and face mask into the cart or parking lot but dispose of them in trash receptacles. And lastly, don’t hoard. Grocery stores should not have to put up signs saying how many items you can take. Good manners always think about others and what they might need.
In parks and walking paths, go single file allowing others to safely pass by and don’t pet an animal unless you ask permission first.
Dining
Like millions of others, boy, do I miss eating out! I’ve lost track of how many loaves of banana bread I have baked.
For starters, avoid potlucks and use the safe option of everyone packing their own picnic and enjoy eating together ‘al fresco’ and 6 feet apart. Double dipping has always been faux pas but now for health reasons, don’t do it. And, hold off on sharing food. It’s best to eat off your own plate.
Try to support local restaurants by ordering take out meals and tip generously, at least 10% and thank them for their service.
Greetings
Handshakes, kissing and rubbing noses are out for the time being. Try to stand 6 feet apart and then use the other elements of greeting.
See – make eye contact
Smile – if using a facemask, use your eyes to smile
Say – “I’m practicing social distancing, but I’m happy to see you.”
As we slowly emerge from this adversity the seed of opportunity that I see for Americans is to practice a new level of consideration for our fellow citizens. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
So today, reach out and touch someone. Just use the confines of social distancing, and before you know it we’ll be back to kissing, shaking hands and rubbing noses.
Julie Frantz is the founder of Everyday Etiquette in White Bear Lake.
