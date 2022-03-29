IT WAS PRESIDENT Ronald Reagan in 1983 who called the Soviet Union the evil empire.
What’s happening in Ukraine today is deplorable. It appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to recover the satellite countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. The world watches as thousands of lives are lost and families are escaping to Poland, Romania and other countries.
As a result, Ukraine is losing its freedom, independence and sovereignty. This is a struggle of good against evil, according to Reagan.
The Ukrainian people are brave and they are fighting very hard to preserve their independence, but the Russian Army is large and their government is powerful. What happens in Ukraine will encourage Putin to continue his takeover of the former satellite countries. We need people of faith and a moral fiber to help lead world governments. Prayers are in order for our leaders. God is still in control.
AMERICANS ARE GIVING up their independence by expecting the government to do more. As a result, it takes more money to cover the programs.
Government can’t do everything for us. Most of the time when they do things it’s not very successful, let alone being accountable. This is the time, Americans, to take note of what kind of a future you want to have for your family, children and grandchildren.
WITH THE INFLATION running so high, I wonder what dollar stores are going to do about changing their name. Will they be called $1.25 stores? At one time we had Ben Franklin stores. They were often referred to as dime stores. I still remember when White Castle hamburgers were five for $1.
LAW ENFORCEMENT PROFESSIONALS are essential to keeping law and order in a democracy. This includes a wide range of trained people from police to the National Guard.
Law enforcement deserves our support financially, in terms of recognition, and in getting the best training. They deal with so many types of issues, many dangerous, for our protection and safety. Volunteers can be helpful, too.
Politics must be put aside and government policies must be followed to ensure regulations and laws are carried out.
SCAMS OF ALL types are growing and taking advantage of vulnerable people of all ages without regard to education or income. According to an AARP study in Jan. 2022, found people’s emotional state at the time of a encounter was a factor in becoming victims of fraud.
People listed in obituaries are targeted by scammers. Insurance scams grow after natural disasters and scammers troll dating websites for vulnerable people. My take is to refuse all calls, letters and messages from people you don’t know. If it sounds too good, it’s probably false or misleading. Some cell phones can be set so all calls without a previous contact are declined.
OUR COUNTRY NEEDS to become energy efficient again. This would be a step in keeping fuel prices under control as well as reduce inflation in every avenue of production of consumer good.
We also have to go slower in moving away from fossil fuels. Remember when automobiles came in, we didn’t kill all the horses. Catching up on petroleum production doesn’t happen over night. We need to encourage our president to plan ahead and not lead from behind.
REMEMBER THAT “NOT getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck.” Dalai Lama.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
