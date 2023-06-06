If there is one thing we could be teaching in public schools what would it be? It is a question that has come up in recent conversations. Responses I’ve heard have varied. Some say schools should focus on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Others want to see kids learning real-world skills such as how to balance a checking account and manage a credit score. Some parents want to see kids learn how to grow food, hunter safety, or how to repair a car. I even heard that cursive handwriting should be brought back.
Several teachers I have spoken with over the years report they spend a significant amount of time managing the behaviors of a small number of students in the classroom, which obviously impacts learning for everyone. It’s not a new problem, but perhaps it’s getting worse.
While attending a retirement party for a local judge, I asked a public defender what she thinks is the biggest issue with kids in K-8th grade. She thought for a minute and responded that kids are not being taught how to soothe themselves. When things get tough or kids experience frustration they have not figured out how to blow off steam, walk it off, step back and take a breath. She said there is research that shows simply taking a deep breath puts pressure on the sternum area that has a real, physical effect to help calm people down. She attributed the lack of ability to self regulate early on as a reason many of the young adults she works with have turned to substance abuse to cope, and get into trouble.
The idea that many of us lack the ability to soothe ourselves is a plausible answer for me. I remember getting frustrated as a kid and blowing up in school – to the point that I still apologize to Mr. Galvin every time I see him around town. I remember that getting outside, riding my bike, flying a radio-controlled airplane, listening to music, and skateboarding were ways I found to decompress and manage my frustrations at the time. Even today I find I need strategies to calm down after a stressful day, which include mowing the lawn, taking the dog for a walk, going biking, and listening to music- though more the classical genre than hard rock these days. I can see where breathing techniques could also help.
There are many factors that dictate students’ performance in school. The full impact of social media and artificial intelligence in our classrooms remains to be seen. Perhaps a simple strategy that parents, coaches, and teachers could implement right away is to teach kids some techniques to self-soothe.
I recently wished my father a Happy 87th Birthday, so I want to make sure I include mom, who celebrated her 80th over the weekend. We had a nice celebration of more than 100 family and friends, many whom we haven’t seen in years. Our longtime photojournalist, Paul Dols, put together a slideshow and coordinated it with music of her era. The three granddaughters all spoke and the great grandkids served Keys cake for dessert. Many others shared comments about the impact mom had on various parts of their lives. It was a reminder to find occasions to celebrate and spend time with the people we care about. Happy birthday, mom. We love you.
