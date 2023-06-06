If there is one thing we could be teaching in public schools what would it be? It is a question that has come up in recent conversations. Responses I’ve heard have varied. Some say schools should focus on the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic. Others want to see kids learning real-world skills such as how to balance a checking account and manage a credit score. Some parents want to see kids learn how to grow food, hunter safety, or how to repair a car. I even heard that cursive handwriting should be brought back.

Several teachers I have spoken with over the years report they spend a significant amount of time managing the behaviors of a small number of students in the classroom, which obviously impacts learning for everyone. It’s not a new problem, but perhaps it’s getting worse.

