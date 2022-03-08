I am one of those that can be on the couch, binge watch a season (or three) of “Stranger Things,” and scroll mindlessly on Twitter all at the same time. The hours can get away with little to no effort. I always just assumed that I was “doing nothing” all that time and it was easy. Wow was I wrong! After doing a journal prompt recently, I learned that kind of behavior is far removed from “doing nothing” and I was really missing out on something that would benefit me so much more.
The concept of “doing nothing” has its place in many cultures. The Dutch, known as some of the happiest people in the world, call it “Niksen,”which means “the doing of nothing.” The Italians created “La Dolce Far Niente” or “sweet doing nothing.” By contrast, in the US we are addicted to “doing stuff.” Even when I am reading a book on my couch, I am also thinking about the laundry and other chores I could be doing instead. Before my dive into learning more about “doing nothing,” I would have thought meditation is a form of doing nothing, but that focusing intently on your breathing still counts as “doing” something.
After discovering Niksen, I wanted to explore the concept more. I learned that you should own your “doing nothing;” don’t consider yourself lazy. Do nothing with a purpose. Manage your expectations, prepare your space, and make sure your phone is out of reach. Find a cozy chair and put it near a window. Take advantage of the time and just be in the moment.
If you want to learn more about Niksen, I recommend the book “Niksen: Embracing the Dutch Art of Doing Nothing” by Olga Mecking. She examines the underlying science behind Niksen and gives you permission to take a break from all of the busyness and accomplish more by doing less. According to Mecking, Niksen might not be for everyone. Self-care is personal and you need to find what’s right for you. It might be uncomfortable when you first try. But as with any new skill, the more you practice the better you can become.
I have just started to actively seek out times of doing “nothing” and it is already so freeing. I will sit after working out in the morning and just stare off into space for five minutes. I will take a few minutes to look out the window on a lunch break to daydream. I am really looking forward to once again sitting outside to practice my new skills of Niksen. I encourage you to do some research or even just try to practice “nothing” for a minute or two. For additional inspiration on how to get started, check out the following titles from Anoka County Library’s collection:
•“The Lost Art of Doing Nothing: How the Dutch Unwind with Niksen” by Maartje Willems
•“The Joy of Doing Nothing: A Real-Life Guide to Stepping Back, Slowing Down, and Creating a Simpler, Joy-Filled Life” by Rachel Jonat
•“I Didn’t Do the Thing Today” by Madeleine Dore
You can find these titles and more in the catalog at anokacountylibrary.org. Looking for personalized reading recommendations? Give us a call or submit a request to our Librarian Recommends service for titles based on your interests and preferences.
I hope you are able find a time to sit back, let go and truly, just do nothing.
Mary Healy is the branch manager at the Centennial Library located in Circle Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.