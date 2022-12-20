Thank you for the honor of representing our great area! I have enjoyed working with many local citizens, groups and elected officials. Throughout my service, it’s the conversations and friendships I built with community members that I enjoyed most. After all, accomplishments happen when we listen, learn and act together. 

So many memories! I am pleased we made excellent progress in completing the 10-mile LakeLinks Trail around White Bear Lake. Planning actually started last century when former Representative Harry Mares and I sponsored successful legislation to provide planning funds. Progress was stalled later when concerns were expressed by some regarding trail impact in certain areas.  

