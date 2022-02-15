“If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself,” is a quote that has been attributed over the years to public figures ranging from baseball great Yogi Berra to composer and musician Eubie Blake, who was quoted in a wire service story on the occasion of his 96th birthday. The quote was in response to the question of how if felt to be 96. It was also noted in the article that Blake remained in good health despite the fact that “he still smokes non filter cigarettes and eats what he likes.”
My father recently celebrated his 95th birthday after returning to his home following a stay in the hospital and a transitional facility. We have counted our blessings that he has remained active, engaged and independent into his 90’s and I have personally gained inspiration from his example as someone who has practiced lifelong learning. The return home has been a challenging situation in varying degrees for my father, my brother (who lives the closest), my sister and also the rest of the family.
During a recent visit, I was able to witness firsthand some of the extreme challenges of aging while attempting to remain independent. I also witnessed the empathy, kindness and professionalism of the front-line health care workers who were assisting with the transition. Doing my best to avoid interrupting their work, I asked questions and tried to learn as much a possible from the nurse, physical and occupational therapists and personal care attendant during their visits. When I was alone with my father, I tried to explain that we were both learning some new things as we encountered various hurdles or challenging procedures that didn’t immediately seem logical or intuitive.
All of the health care professionals I met during my visit were professional, kind and also personable. I got the sense that they were dedicated to their profession and loved their jobs. A personal care visit from Pam, an immigrant from South Africa, became a teachable moment in both practical and emotional ways. She cheerfully chatted and even sang while gently helping my father with a sponge bath, shave and shampoo. After she was done I offered my sincere thanks and felt a pang of emotion when she turned the tables and said, “No, I thank you. It is my privilege to come into your home and help. It is about human dignity and respect.” I had to fight back emotions again when she looked at me before she left and said, “I feel a sense of love and success when I am in this home.” Unless you’ve personally been to a hospital or ER in the last two years, or know someone who works in health care, the most dramatic physical and emotional toll of the pandemic has been largely hidden from view. These are the good people who bear the burden, either through staffing shortages, long hours or direct contact, when surges have threatened to overwhelm the health care system.
It is recognized that mortality is universal, but the reality of accepting and planning for the inevitable as we and our loved ones age can be daunting. While grappling with the practical logistics and emotions of wanting to help care for an elderly parent who lives in a city three hours away, I was directed to some reaffirming and helpful information at the agingcare.com website. Resources and practical tips are readily available regardless of your family situation. Whether you’re an only child shouldering the responsibility alone or you’re part of a larger family with siblings, “emotions dating back to childhood may resurface under pressure.” Information on the site also notes that if tensions do arise, it’s best to remember that “it’s about what’s best for mom or dad.” Finding ways to maintain dignity and respect, no matter where we are in this journey through life, doesn’t seem like too much to ask.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.