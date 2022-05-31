When I was growing up in the White Bear Lake area, I liked to spend time outdoors and explore our community in the summer. I always enjoyed the community events my family attended. I’ve been able to participate in some of the same events as an adult, and they’ve been just as fun.
I wanted to take this chance to highlight some of the upcoming events in our area. Most of them are completely free, and they’re great opportunities to connect with your neighbors and get to know other Minnesotans. I hope you and your loved ones are able to make it to some of these local events!
One of the first community events this summer is the 46th annual Good Neighbor Days in Hugo, scheduled for June 10 through 12. This celebration is moving to a new spot at Hainfl Fields, but all of the traditional activities will still be offered, including a carnival, craft fair, and live music. There will also be a parade at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.
If you’re planning to bike with your children this summer, you should plan to attend the Kids’ Bike Rodeo on Saturday, June 11. Families can get free bike tune-ups, helmet fittings, and information about bicycle safety at this event. It will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the White Bear Lake Public Works Facility.
Marketfest, one of my favorite community events, begins on Thursday, June 16. This festival in downtown White Bear Lake takes place every Thursday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and offers a variety of family-friendly activities, including live music, games, and arts and crafts.
The Manitou Days parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. It culminates with a dance at West Park/Memorial Beach in White Bear Lake.
Memorial Beach is also the location for a Sandcastles and Creatures Building Contest, scheduled for Saturday, June 18. Registration starts at 10:00 a.m., and prizes will be awarded at noon. This contest is fun for both spectators and participants. It’s also a great activity for groups.
If you’d like to see work done by local artists and crafters, save the date for the second annual Manitou Art and Craft Fair. The White Bear Lake Senior Center is hosting this event on Friday, June 24 from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. If you’re an artist and would like to showcase your work, you can register online until Wednesday, June 15.
These are just a few of the local events that will take place, so keep an eye out for other opportunities to connect throughout the summer. I hope to see you at some of these events!
Ami Wazlawik represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She can be reached at 651-296-3018 or rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.