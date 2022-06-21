Protecting our environment has always been a high priority for me. It’s essential that we work together to tackle the threat of climate change. We’ve faced record-setting droughts, 500-year floods, and unprecedented temperature swings to our climate. It doesn’t matter if you live in a rural community or in the metro, climate change will have major effects on our communities and state.
In the Senate, I’m proud to be a founding member of the Clean Energy and Climate Caucus. Together with my colleagues, we are working towards a carbon-free future for Minnesota. This means more wind, solar, and hydroelectric sources for our energy grid as well as policies to increase energy efficiency for homes, businesses, and state assets.
We are also fighting for a transportation future that includes more investments in high-quality transit and prepares Minnesota for a bigger fleet of electric cars, which will substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
One critical step in our fight against climate change is learning about it.
This year, a group of students advocated updating the required K-12 curriculum for Minnesota’s students to include climate change education. I was proud to co-author this legislation. While their proposal did not advance this year, I‘m sure it will in the future.
While there is important work for us to do at the state level, each of us has an important part to play.
A helpful list of ways to fight climate change are available at this website: https://www.threeriversparks.org/page/what-you-can-do-about-climate-change
• Use alternative transportation. Walk, bike, carpool or ride the bus.
• Plant a tree! Trees near buildings can reduce the need for air conditioning and heating and help isolate carbon.
• Shop for food locally. Your food won’t have to travel as far to get to you.
• Eat less meat.
• Use less water and energy. Turn off lights, take shorter showers, and buy energy-efficient appliances and light bulbs. Try opting into a renewable energy plan through your energy provider.
• Spread the word. Talk to your friends and family about the causes of climate change.
• Skip the plane ride. Consider a stay-cation right here in Minnesota.
• Shop second hand.
• Find out your carbon footprint.
• Compost and recycle.
• Try citizen science. Contribute to climate change studies by collecting data.
• Cast your vote for leaders and policies that support the environment.
• Get involved. Join a network of youth advocates, such as Youth Environmental Activists of Minnesota.
I encourage members of our community to connect with other concerned citizens and work together to take on this challenge. The Northeast Metro Climate Action Group is a great way to meet members of our community and to get this work done.
More information, including action events and other resources, are available at their website here: http://northeastmetroclimateaction.org/.
There’s no denying that climate change is a challenge for the future of not just our community or state, but for the entire world. It’s going to take all of us doing our part to ensure that future generations have the opportunities we had.
Sen. Chuck Wiger represents Senate District 42. He can be reached at sen.chuck.wiger@senate.mn or 651-296-6820.
