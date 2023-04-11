As you read through this week’s paper you may have noticed the balloon floating through the pages. We are asking you to take notice and subscribe.
Digital and cloud storage
What ever happened to the family photo album? We have albums and photo boxes filled with family photos that have been printed over the years. My cell phone and icloud host thousands more, and I have more digital files stored on DVD, jump drives and hard drives. Recently I received a notice from a digital photo service that stores photos for free that my files may be deleted if I didn’t make an annual purchase. I began to wonder how many vendors I have stored photos with and how do I retrieve them? With my cell phone being my primary camera now, can I be certain that everything I think is stored on the cloud actually is? Photos taken on social media platforms adds a whole other element, and are those stored somewhere? What if the platform changes or shuts down? Technology keeps changing, and it’s confusing how to best archive photos and other important documents digitally.
Perhaps some technologies are too good to be true, like totally free digital cloud storage. Our local IT company explained to me how many start-up cloud servers have gone by the wayside because they have been displaced by tech giants. I’m beginning to think the best way to ensure my photos aren’t lost is to go back to storing them on jump drives, and keeping an extra copy with a family member or in a safe or safety deposit box.
Double check where your photos and documents are being stored. It seems advisable to back up in multiple ways, as it is hard to keep up with the speed of technology and know which companies are guaranteed to be around.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
