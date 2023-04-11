As you read through this week’s paper you may have noticed the balloon floating through the pages. We are asking you to take notice and subscribe.  

Balloons invoke a feeling of celebration and can bring a smile. Balloons expand and grow, and can even travel long distances - just like in the book “The Red Balloon” where it travels the streets of Paris. In this week’s paper, the balloon is a metaphor to remind you that the local newspaper expands and grows your knowledge and allows you to travel through your community. If you find that the paper helps you in this way, we ask for your support with a subscription. Readers are the backbone of our paper, and those who subscribe help keep the paper viable.  

