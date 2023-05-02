Our readers clearly have insider information when it comes down to who is serving up one of my favorite meals - fried rice. Now is the time to pick your favorite local restaurants, services, retailers, professionals, establishments, organizations, and more through the Best of the Press contest. As you know, we launched this contest 4 years ago as a fun way to support local businesses through a difficult time. Since then, readers' votes have more than doubled. 

I have found many places that serve great fried rice, but I am always looking for more options. So, we need your help. Go to presspubs.com and start voting for your local favorites.  I see the Best of the Press winners in magazines and newspapers, and on billboards, social media, and TV. It is because of your nominations that we drill down this year’s Best of the Press in your community. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.