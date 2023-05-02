Our readers clearly have insider information when it comes down to who is serving up one of my favorite meals - fried rice. Now is the time to pick your favorite local restaurants, services, retailers, professionals, establishments, organizations, and more through the Best of the Press contest. As you know, we launched this contest 4 years ago as a fun way to support local businesses through a difficult time. Since then, readers' votes have more than doubled.
I have found many places that serve great fried rice, but I am always looking for more options. So, we need your help. Go to presspubs.com and start voting for your local favorites. I see the Best of the Press winners in magazines and newspapers, and on billboards, social media, and TV. It is because of your nominations that we drill down this year’s Best of the Press in your community.
Nominations for Best of the Press are being accepted now through May 19. After the ballots are finalized, voting begins July 12. Unlike regular elections, we want you to vote every 24 hours. By doing this, you help your favorite nominees rise up to the top of in their respective categories.
As we pull together as a community, please remember our local businesses are in many cases dealing with labor shortages, and basic materials like napkins, eggs and meat products are still costing more than usual. Please take this into consideration and don’t let a factor outside a nominee’s control overshadow your vote.
As you know, Best of the Press is laser-focused on supporting our local businesses of all types and sizes. This year we have 129 categories. Voting is expected to grow again. Please help our local businesses by casting your votes. Check out our online ballot and begin selecting your favorite choices, from best festival to the best local sports team, and everything in between. The first time you use the website it will ask you to register and provide an email address. We do this to ensure people vote only once per day.
Happy voting, and we look forward to celebrating our Best of the Press winners.
My wife and I spent an entire dinner talking through the summertime scenario with two increasingly independent teenagers at home, including one returning from a year away at college. Both kids have an expectation to be working and saving. We hope one can secure an internship along with part-time work at a local restaurant while the other will find some opportunities to make some money between summer camps and activities. We also want them both to have fun and the chance to recharge.
I recently asked my parents for their advice on how to handle the re-entry of the college kid, in particular. I thought I knew what they were going to say. I figured they would suggest I create a list of things we wanted done every day, impose a curfew (as nothing good happens after midnight), make sure she wakes up early, chips in for gas and groceries, does laundry, makes meals, helps around the house, and so on. But their recommendation was nothing of the sort. It kind of surprised me, considering my upbringing. They said, “Treat her like an adult and leave her alone.”
So, if you see me out doing all the yard work and filling up the cars at the gas station, it’s okay. It’s summer and we’re both excited to have her home.
If any readers have additional advice for me or other parents of kids returning home for the summer, please let us know.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
