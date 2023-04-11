Have you noticed neighbors tapping their maples this spring? Or do you know someone who started growing some of their own food, or started a small flock of backyard chickens in the last few years? If you answered yes, you’re in good company. An estimated 18 million claimed themselves as new gardeners in 2021 according to the National Gardening Association. And an estimated 13 million Americans (that’s 5% of the population) now raises chickens according to the USDA.
If you are one of my neighbors who has started learning these or similar skills, welcome to the wonderful world of homesteading!
Having been an earth-loving garden girl and backyard chicken keeper for decades I’ve enjoyed watching others join the homesteading journey. For some people this looks like buying from a farmers market or joining a CSA. Some start herb gardens or make swaps in their home cleaning and bath and body products. It could be air drying clothes or choosing locally and humanely raised meats. The journey looks unique to each family, and that’s part of the beauty- plus part of the overall solution to living more sustainably wherever we are.
My husband and I searched for land and hobby farms for years even as we were building our own suburban homestead. And I’m so glad we stayed put and slowly built our dream home right where we are. Living in White Bear Lake we have great neighbors and a thriving community that values connection and gives us the chance to support each other in so many ways. We share tools and supplies, produce, hard work and – maybe most importantly – ideas for what works best for us in our exact locations.
As we look towards celebrating Earth Day next week, let’s consider all the things we can do right where we are. There is so much more to Reduce, Reuse, Recycle when we dig a little deeper.
And because the most sustainable item is the one you already have, I have heard so many stories about mending clothing, upcycling all sorts of items and even re-using food containers to start seeds.
There is truly a revival of people searching for skills that our grandparents maybe didn’t know or never taught us, and we have many resources around us to help.
Marine Mills Folk School – classes on everything from basket weaving to bread baking
Ramsey County Master Gardeners – researched garden ‘How To’ for our area
White Bear Lake Library – So many books on skills we want to learn, and our own Seed Library
WBL Community Services – Adult Education classes on everything from gardening to cooking
Modern day homesteading is taking place in more and more urban and suburban settings. I challenge you to add your home to this wave and try one new skill during April, this earth month.
Michelle Bruhn is founder of Forks in the Dirt. She’s a local food advocate, Ramsey County Master Gardener, Educator, and Coauthor of the book, “Small-Scale Homesteading.” Available at Lake Country Booksellers and Sassafras Health Foods in White Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.