Readers are part of the backbone of our paper. As we have shared in the past, subscribers help keep the paper viable. We have been using a QR code to help simplify the process to subscribe. We have received a lot of positive feedback about the QR code that takes readers to the subscription site. You will see it on our front page next week. One friend told us that their high school age kids were curious to find out what was behind the code. Last spring, we had more than 60 online subscriptions the morning following the launch. Just a few years ago we might see a few online subscriptions for those living out of the county or state. Today we are seeing a solid percentage of our subscribers using the online subscription system. We also provide an envelope for those who prefer to mail in a payment. Please remember it can take up to three weeks to start receiving the hard paper copy. If your logging in for the first time, make sure to create an account then log in and use your subscriber code to starting viewing enhanced online content. Subscribers can view more photos, the full e-edition of the paper, and videos online. Our staff will answer questions and troubleshoot any problems you may have getting it set up. Give us a call at 651-407-1200 Monday through Friday 8-5 p.m. Thank you for supporting your community newspaper!

Homecoming

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.