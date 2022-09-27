Readers are part of the backbone of our paper. As we have shared in the past, subscribers help keep the paper viable. We have been using a QR code to help simplify the process to subscribe. We have received a lot of positive feedback about the QR code that takes readers to the subscription site. You will see it on our front page next week. One friend told us that their high school age kids were curious to find out what was behind the code. Last spring, we had more than 60 online subscriptions the morning following the launch. Just a few years ago we might see a few online subscriptions for those living out of the county or state. Today we are seeing a solid percentage of our subscribers using the online subscription system. We also provide an envelope for those who prefer to mail in a payment. Please remember it can take up to three weeks to start receiving the hard paper copy. If your logging in for the first time, make sure to create an account then log in and use your subscriber code to starting viewing enhanced online content. Subscribers can view more photos, the full e-edition of the paper, and videos online. Our staff will answer questions and troubleshoot any problems you may have getting it set up. Give us a call at 651-407-1200 Monday through Friday 8-5 p.m. Thank you for supporting your community newspaper!
Our son is a sophomore and was excited to celebrate homecoming this weekend. He and a group of friends started with a tailgate party in the parking lot before the football game. They rounded up a portable grill, cooler of water and soda, tent, tables and chairs. They had Spikeball, footballs and frisbees to throw around, and scooters. A couple of them-including my son-recently got their drivers licenses so they went to the grocery store and picked up hotdogs, brats, burgers and chips. The group pitched in to cover the cost of the food and beverages. Many parents offered to help and the boys turned it down. I thought it was great that they planned it and carried it out themselves. They said classmates stopped by the tailgate, despite the cold and rain. And the team won.
The homecoming dance the following night involved a group of 22 kids. Parents helped coordinate the dinner reservations and transportation, and took hundreds of photos. Once the kids sat down to dinner several parents headed out to a local restaurant to wait until the kids called for rides to the dance. Downtown was buzzing and restaurants were packed with multiple schools celebrating homecoming. The demand on local establishments was perhaps too much with the lack of staff.
It’s fun to see the young men and women dressed up and to see how the styles have changed over the years that we have had kids involved. Most of all it was great that the homecoming dance tradition was back to normal.
This edition includes the 2022 Voters’ Guide. Annually Press Publications asks candidates running for state offices, city offices and school boards to submit questionnaires so that you the voters can get to know them and their positions on the important issues at hand. Our staff invests signinfacant time into making sure the guide is comprehensive and all candidates respond (though some don’t.). Note: in the White Bear Press, there are so many candidates that we will publish the guide over two weeks. The Voters’ Guides will also be available at presspubs.com. Take some time to get to know the candidates in the upcoming election, you vote counts.
Election season also brings increased community engagement in terms of letters to the editor. In these past few weeks and the next few leading up to Election Day, we will publish more than three times the number of letters as any regular week. We publish all letters that meet our guidelines. The dialogue and debate through letters to the editor is important. Letters represent the opinions of the people in the community, not the Press. We encourage readers to share their opinions, and just ask that those writing letters keep civility in mind.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
