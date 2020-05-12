It is with a humble heart that I say “thank you” to our readers, supporters, customers, subscribers and “support local journalism” donors. We are in unprecedented times and the community is rallying.
Going into our spring subscription drive, we set goals for our subscriber campaign. We are only 162 subscriptions away for White Bear Press. We are so close. If we hit these goals, this will be the greatest subscription support we have seen in the past 10 years. Thank you to everyone who has responded to our call.
Many readers have also responded to the “support local journalism” option on our website, an initiative newspapers are utilizing nationally.
In addition, here at Press Publications we have received numerous positive comments, voicemails, emails and handwritten notes from our readers with words of encouragement letting us know how much they value what their community newspaper provides. It is so meaningful to me and our staff to hear that our readers and advertising partners appreciate the work we do.
People have come through for the community newspaper, and they are also rallying around many other businesses and organizations that need them. You are keeping all of us going in the toughest of times.
Thank you to everyone who has supported community news through a subscription or the support local journalism donation, by spending your marketing and communications budgets with us and by showing support of our work in so many other ways. This is truly a remarkable community.
Main Street business
A few weeks ago, I shared that we did not receive the first round of payroll protection funding we had applied for through a large national bank headquartered in Minnesota. We had chosen that bank because one of our northern newspapers banks with them. I questioned whether it was the best move, but as there were many unknowns and things were moving quickly in the initial round, and as part of a large newspaper group, we thought that connection was our best chance. As it turned out, the one paper who was their customer received the first round of funding. The rest of us did not.
For the second round, I went to a community bank in Vadnais Heights where we have a loan on a press vehicle and a checking account.
I know it is almost always better to work with local small businesses—whether it’s a bank, retail store, contractor or restaurant. The customer service is better. The business owners and their employees tend to care a little more and work harder for your business. They pay local taxes and employ local people. They give back to local organizations and participate in community events and initiatives and as volunteers.
Many of our local businesses are owner-operated with few staff and they are running on fumes. It comes down to the powerful lobbies who work on the behalf of big companies. The little Main Street businesses all over our country don’t have the backing they need to stay alive. They need us.
The pandemic is real, and the health of our community is at risk. I’m not advocating that businesses open the doors before it’s safe to do so based on expert recommendations. We’ve come this far and going backward would wreak more havoc on our local economy. But we also have to do something about our small businesses who are struggling, and need to allow more options. I challenge you to make a commitment now to the mom and pop shops of our community by buying a gift card, taping a letter of encouragement on downtown shop windows and getting takeout a couple times a week. Once these businesses reopen, it’s critical that we all do our part to follow the recommended safe practices as we shop, dine, get haircuts and explore the goods and services available in our towns.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
