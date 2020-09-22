According to Minnesota Department of Health statistics, suicide rates, have steadily increased by 53% for the past two decades. Experts say that this may be the result of the challenges people face when accessing mental health support. Stigma against mental illness and shortages of available health providers can make it tough for Minnesotans to get the help they need when the causes of suicide set in. These same experts say that by recognizing the warning signs and working through the challenges that lead up to these deaths, all Minnesotans can have a role in lowering the rates of suicide.
Many situations can trigger thoughts of suicide. Experts have found that there are certain common warning signs that raise concern and show that a person may be considering suicide as an option. One sign is to talk about feeling trapped, feeling alone, or that someone feels they are weighing others down. Other warning signs are irritability, changing sleep patterns — both not sleeping or sleeping too much — and using more alcohol or drugs. If these signs are seen in friends, family members, or in the workplace, experts say that it is important to directly ask the person if they are planning to kill themselves. It’s now a well-known myth that asking these questions will cause a person to take their life. Instead, asking these questions can save lives. If a person talks about wanting to die, not having a reason to live, or is looking for a way to kill themselves, get immediate help from law enforcement or other emergency personnel without hesitation.
Understanding common situations that trigger thoughts of suicide can also lead to better understanding the signs of suicide. Scientists know that stress can trigger the brain to think that the best option to handle difficult situations and feelings is to end one’s life. Decreasing stress may help control these thoughts by doing activities such as short walks down a quiet country road, in the pasture, or in the town park. Another activity is taking a “brain break,” a break that is 5-10-minutes long and can be done throughout the day to relax and recharge. A third activity is getting involved in community groups, like doing activities at church or having game nights with family and friends. A final activity is to simply talk with a friend or family member. Though these activities may feel awkward and new to do, they have been proven to help a person feel in control of their life again. This is a feeling that experts say can help prevent suicide.
Suicide is a preventable action. Learning about the warning signs of suicide and preventive activities is just a start to doing something about Minnesota’s rising suicide rates. If someone is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call CRISIS (274747), the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Dial 1-800-273-8255), or 911 to get support right away.
Noelle Rivard and Krista Steinbeisser recently graduated from the University of North Dakota, School of Medicine and Health Sciences with a Master of Occupational Therapy degree. Noelle Rivard is from White Bear Lake, and Kirsta Steinbeisser is from Sidney, Montana. The information above is not for diagnosis or treatment and should not be used in place of previous medical advice provided by a licensed practitioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.