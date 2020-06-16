It is good to see local businesses, including restaurants, opening last week. Many of the small businesses throughout our community were on the verge of dying and needed to open back up. Most of the local businesses I have visited in the past week are doing their best to follow the guidelines to keep their customers safe. Employees are wearing masks and sometimes gloves, and creative shields like shower curtains, plexiglass stands and old storm windows have been painted or repurposed as barriers. I have learned many businesses are still struggling as they bring back employees and try to keep up and get back into a groove. Business and retail areas and restaurants seem to be bustling again. It will be a matter of time to see if they can pull through.
However, just because life is starting to feel back to normal, we can’t throw all caution to the wind. I’m really shocked that people are no longer social distancing or wearing masks. The re-opening assumed that we would continue to follow some basic safety measures, and my observation is that many—perhaps most—are not. The quarantine and stay-at-home order were hard on everyone, and we can’t risk throwing all of that away and going back to square one. Aside from the obvious health concerns, I believe our economy will be devastated long-term if we can’t keep this virus at bay.
People who are elderly or have known health issues need to stay especially vigilant. Everyone wants to live normally again, but some people just shouldn’t. And it’s not fair. Everyone should be able to get out and shop for groceries without feeling they might be putting their life at risk. Everyone needs to get out of the house for the sake of mental health, too. It’s not fair when there are some basic measures we can all take to protect others. We all need to do our part to get through this pandemic. So, stay vigilant about social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks in public and indoors when possible. Of course, if you have any symptoms at all, stay home. Do the right thing.
Buzzing honey bees
I often get questions about our family’s beehives. Beekeeping and raising chickens are a newer option for residents in many cities and townships with a permit. We started beekeeping a few years ago. We purchased most of our equipment used and have many beekeeping friends to discuss issues with. This season we purchased two nukes, so we will have two colonies of bees in two hives. So far, our bees are off to a good start. The early spring has offered early food.
I first thought of getting bees when a friend who works at the University of Minnesota shared with me about the struggle to stop colony collapse. People ask me why I would want to have bees when they sting (and I’ve learned the hard way that I am allergic). Bees are nature’s pollination tool. Not all honey bees sting and they don’t want to sting you because they die. Bees are hard working. They get ornery and restless if they are stuck in the hive for too many days because of rain or strong winds, as they just want to get out and forage for food. Many people are fearful of honey bees, but they aren’t like the carnivorous yellow jackets that are no one’s friend at a picnic. Honey bees are pretty small and their color is golden. Check out your garden’s flowers and see if you have honey bees in your neighborhood. If so, it means someone is beekeeping in your neighborhood, as most bees only travel a few miles. Look at their legs as they are often loaded up with pollen. DreamWorks’ “Bee Movie” is a fun way for kids and even adults to learn more about bees and their contributions. Beekeeping is hard work but can be rewarding.
May God bless us all
It is amazing to see the messages of love and peace in windows and yards throughout our communities. With so much hurt, so much anger and so much pain, may we all learn to love and respect one another. May God bless us all.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
