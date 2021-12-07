Carjackings are on the rise in the Twin Cities area and it seems we are hearing about them nearly every day in the news.
While the majority are occurring in Minneapolis and St. Paul, we have heard reports of them happening in neighboring communities such as Maplewood, Woodbury, Little Canada and Shoreview. As the parent of two teenagers who are starting to drive everywhere in the East-metro area, these reports have gotten my attention.
While it’s not likely that you will become a victim of a car theft or carjacking, it’s worthwhile to be aware and take precautions. Recommendations I’ve heard to lessen your chance of becoming a victim include being aware of your surroundings at all times, staying off your cell phone while walking to your car so you’re not distracted, and choosing a closer parking space in a well-lit lot. Travel with other passengers if possible. Keep doors locked and pay attention at stoplights. If you think someone is following you, drive to a police station, not home. If you get a rear-ended, don’t get out at the scene to check for damage, but drive to a place where you can safely pull over and notify the police, such as a well-lit parking lot with cameras or a populated gas station. If you see something suspicious, call 911. Another recommendation is to keep house keys separate from car keys and hide the garage door opener to prevent thieves from having a way to get into your house. Carry only a minimum number of credit cards and small amount of cash in your wallet. Since cell phones are usually also stolen with the car, don’t keep financial information on your phone and always have apps password protected
If you are confronted by carjackers – they usually attack in groups – it’s best to try to stay calm, turn over your keys and stay out of harms way. Don’t try to fight back or follow your stolen vehicle - the car can be replaced. Try to remember as much as you can about their identity, and of course, call 911. Since the perpetrators will typically have a getaway car, try to get the license plate number.
A carjacking usually involves a vehicle being stolen at gunpoint, whereas car thefts are more common and do not typically involve threats of violence. Locally, I have heard of cars being stolen because they were left running, something many of us are guilty of doing especially in winter. This is nothing new, but thieves seem to be more brazen. Last year a friend had their vehicle stolen from their driveway as they were loading it with food and Christmas gifts to bring to a relative’s house. These are cases where thieves happen to be in the right place at the right time and see an opportunity. Keep cars off and locked when you’re not in them.
Another technique getting national attention is perpetrators using tracking devices like the Apple AirTag to track a person or vehicle. The AirTags are a little larger than a quarter and can be tucked inside a gas cap or taped somewhere on the car. If you travel in areas where this might be likely, check the bluetooth signal on your phone to see if AirTags or other unfamiliar devices show up, then drive a few hundred feet and check again. These devices have a short bluetooth range and the signals should fade out if no one is following you. Again, if you have concerns call the police.
What continues to be alarming is the theft of catalytic converters. This is pretty prevalent in our area, as evidenced in our weekly police reports. Replacing a catalytic converter is costly. The best way to prevent theft is to park your vehicle in a garage if you have one. If you don’t, have a protective cage installed around your catalytic converter or have it tagged with serial numbers. Installing a motion light in the area where the vehicle is parked can be a deterrent, as are cameras. Certain makes of vehicles are also more likely to have their catalytic converters stolen. Neighbors should keep watch for suspicious activity – if you see something, say something by calling 911.
This time of year especially, theft of packages and mail is always a concern. Many retailers alert you now when a package is going to be delivered so you can watch for it. Planter decorations on your porch can be a screen so deliveries are not visible from the street. Don’t use the red flag on your mailbox for outgoing mail pick up. Create a neighborhood watch group where you can keep an eye out for each other’s homes, cars and packages. Last weekend a neighbor from a block and a half away returned a package to us that had slid its way down the snowy street in the heavy winds. It was a neighborly thing to do – the stuff communities are built on.
With the increased stress around us, we don’t need to live in fear, but we do need to stay attentive.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
