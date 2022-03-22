With two years of limited travel due to Covid behind us, my wife and I tag-teamed Spring Break this year and split up. Our daughter, Abbey, is a high school senior and our son, Kellen, is a freshman. Where did the time go? She and my daughter headed to Mexico along with more than 30 of her classmates and their families, while my son and I visited my parents in Florida. The airports were busy and TSA was hustling us through security. My new mode of travel is to carry everything in a backpack carry-on to reduce the overall travel time and wait in baggage claim. We flew Sun Country down and Southwest back to get the best airfare. We heard about flight delays due to staff shortages and we in fact waited a few hours for our flight crew to arrive. All in all I was impressed with the crew and passengers. We have seen and heard the wild things taking place on airplanes, such as people refusing to follow policies and getting into fights. Maybe passengers are getting the drift that threats, violence and mischief won’t be tolerated and can result in them getting banned from the airline.
To think even when I was a kid it was considered a pure luxury to fly and people dressed up. Today many people hardly dress at all, wear flip flops or go bare foot, or wear pajamas. We have enjoyed flying the low cost airlines when it makes sense, however, we have also had experiences where it pays to fly with the larger carriers who offer more flight options to get you to your destination when there are cancellations or delays. Direct flights are the best when you can do it. We’ve learned to always wear socks, and pack a few snacks, chewing gum, and an empty water bottle to refill after going through security. A phone charger cord is a must and charging stations are now everywhere at the airports. We’ve found in-flight movies require either corded headphones or smartphone connected headphones and app. Remember to consider those around you when choosing a movie, as it can be embarrassing to watch something violent or racy. With Spring Break in full swing, remember to pack light, be patient, be thankful and have fun.
World’s best airports
It’s nice that the Twin Cities has added an another airline. Allegiant Air is the 18th carrier serving MSP airport, which is a benefit. We can be thankful that MSP ranks as one of the nicest, cleanest airports around. The shopping and restaurant options are great, too. It ranks in the top 10 of more than 5,000 airports in the U.S. According to Travel and Leisure magazine our airport ranks 7th behind Portland, Oregon; Savannah/Hilton Head, South Carolina; T.F. Green International, Rhode Island; Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International in Mississippi; Indianapolis International; and Tampa International. According to Skytrax, the top airports in the world are Hamad International Airport in Qatar which was ranked in 2021 as number 1, Tokyo Haneda International Airport as 2nd, and Changi Airport Singapore as 3rd.
Spring Clean up
Thank you to the 100+ local volunteers and Scouts who have once again managed the Annual Lake Cleanup event on and around White Bear Lake. Event coordinator Jim Schuster said that 176 lbs of trash was removed from the ice - including a bike, a lawnmower, and a propane tank. This was the 19th annual event, which began as an Eagle Scout project. It is refreshing to see this level of community support around our natural assets, from lakes and rivers to parks, trails and roads. If you’re interested in helping with these types of events, check out one of the service clubs in the area such Rotary and Lions, or get involved with the Chamber of Commerce, park commission, churches and even schools. Many of these organizations have adopted a stretch of local road or highway to clean up, or host various opportunities to help our surroundings and the environment. With regard to an immediate way you can help keep our community clean, consider raking the salt and sand off your street, taking care to pick up the waste so it doesn’t flow into the stormwater systems and pollute our lakes and streams.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.