Being a Minnesota Vikings fan is not easy sometimes. After witnessing many heartbreaks in past games, nothing could have prepared me for the biggest comeback in NFL history. 

I was driving to a friend’s house to watch the game between the Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. When I got into my car, the score was 0-3. Before I knew it, the score was 0-33 before halftime. I was listening to Paul Allen on KFAN and couldn’t believe how the Vikings could have gotten themselves into such a pickle. How embarrassing. When I finally got to my friend’s house, people were telling me how bad it was. Being true Vikings fans, we continued to watch the game and endure the suffering that we’ve been used to all of these years. However, the impossible happened. 

