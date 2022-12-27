Being a Minnesota Vikings fan is not easy sometimes. After witnessing many heartbreaks in past games, nothing could have prepared me for the biggest comeback in NFL history.
I was driving to a friend’s house to watch the game between the Vikings and Indianapolis Colts. When I got into my car, the score was 0-3. Before I knew it, the score was 0-33 before halftime. I was listening to Paul Allen on KFAN and couldn’t believe how the Vikings could have gotten themselves into such a pickle. How embarrassing. When I finally got to my friend’s house, people were telling me how bad it was. Being true Vikings fans, we continued to watch the game and endure the suffering that we’ve been used to all of these years. However, the impossible happened.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said cornerback Patrick Peterson told him at halftime that the defense would stop the Colts and all he needed to do was get five touchdowns. Easy, peasy right? Not that easy, but not impossible for Kirk and his offensive weapons — Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook and K.J. Osborn.
If you watched the game, you know what I am talking about. Winning that game in overtime was amazing. The Vikings aren’t a perfect team, in fact there is no perfect team in the NFL. Parity, turnovers and penalties can change the game immensely. Mental toughness is key for players and play calling is essential.
When I watched ESPN the next morning, I was surprised that the top story was not the biggest comeback in NFL history but the Buffalo Bills coming back to beat the Miami Dolphins. What the heck! If this would have been Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers pulling off the biggest comeback ever, it would have been the top story in sports media and they would be praised. Cousins doesn’t get the credit he deserves from the national sports media. Some sportscasters call him and the Vikings a “fraud.” I recall Kansas City coming back from a lot of games the year they won the Superbowl. In fact, they were down by quite a bit at the Superbowl and came back to win the game. It’s very frustrating.
There is something special about the team this year. I’m not saying they are going to win the Superbowl, but they are special. They have a great locker room and play as a team. Watching Cook being interviewed by KFAN’s Ben Leiber after the game says it all. Cook thanked the fans for sticking around and gave credit to all of his teammates for the comeback win. Leiber was so excited as well. It’s just so great to watch this team this season.
Even if you’re not a football fan, you can take a lesson from this game. Never give up no matter what obstacles are in your way. All you can do is try and you might be surprised by the outcome. For better or worse, I will always be a Vikings fan through the good, the bad and the ugly.
Noelle Olson is the Editor of the Shoreview Press and North Oaks News.
