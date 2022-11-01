The question of why we don't digitally alter the content of the editorial photos printed in our newspapers was raised during a recent impromptu discussion concerning cover photo options for one of our publications here at the Press. While I was considering my answer, publisher Carter Johnson responded with “journalistic integrity.”
A current TV commercial for the latest Google Pixel phone illustrates the challenges of truthful documentation and preserving journalistic integrity in this rapidly evolving technological and moral landscape. In a scene shot at an oceanside beach, a camera feature that can remove unwanted elements from photos is demonstrated. The unwanted elements happen to be all of the other people at the beach; so a busy beach scene is suddenly transformed into a deserted background for a selfie, perfectly capturing a moment that never was. I suspect the marketers view this feature as a positive selling point, but I find the flippant act of wiping those pesky people out of the photo with an algorithm unsettling at best and alarming at worst.
This is certainly not a new development in the history of photography, but now this type of manipulation has never been easier or more accessible. I wrote about this subject back in 2013, following accusations that the World Press Photo of the Year for spot news was somehow faked. In a turnabout to what usually has occurred in past controversies like this, the expert opinion revealed that the image, while showing signs of the post production process, was not faked. The original raw file taken by the photographer was compared with the prize-winning jpeg and all of the pixels were found to be in the same place. The controversy surrounding a dramatic, prize winning photo helped raise awareness about our shifting perceptions concerning the ongoing and varied digital depiction of reality. It was also an example of the continuation of techniques and practices that have been evolving since the introduction of the photographic process more than a century ago.
A lot has changed over the past decade, but the history and fundamentals of photography are still valid. I was in school at the beginning of the digital revolution while film was still predominantly used in journalism. At this time the negative served as the original “file” source of visual information. As the technology evolved into digital, I personally made the decision to follow Associated Press rules and not alter news or feature photos beyond lightening and darkening, color correction and removing dust spots; essentially processing and cleaning the images up for effective presentation. Without that experience or guidance, I can see how someone might not think twice about creating an enhanced view of reality — because the technology so easily enables them.
An image forensics expert was used to verify the authenticity of the World Press Photo of the Year. Now with evolving digital technology moving into the creation and manipulation of sound and video files, the experience and expertise of these experts is needed more than ever to help verify that a connection to reality is maintained in the images we're seeing online, broadcast and published in print.
One of the roles of journalism is to document and present the world as it is, not a curated presentation meant to impress your online friends or promote a false representation of oneself. No matter how sophisticated the technology becomes, I believe it still comes back to the fundamental act of telling the truth. Unfortunately, it appears to be getting increasingly difficult to figure out the difference between what's real and what's fiction in this ever changing world.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.