The question of why we don't digitally alter the content of the editorial photos printed in our newspapers was raised during a recent impromptu discussion concerning cover photo options for one of our publications here at the Press. While I was considering my answer, publisher Carter Johnson responded with “journalistic integrity.”

A current TV commercial for the latest Google Pixel phone illustrates the challenges of truthful documentation and preserving journalistic integrity in this rapidly evolving technological and moral landscape. In a scene shot at an oceanside beach, a camera feature that can remove unwanted elements from photos is demonstrated. The unwanted elements happen to be all of the other people at the beach; so a busy beach scene is suddenly transformed into a deserted background for a selfie, perfectly capturing a moment that never was. I suspect the marketers view this feature as a positive selling point, but I find the flippant act of wiping those pesky people out of the photo with an algorithm unsettling at best and alarming at worst.

