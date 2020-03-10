Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic,” is an adage attributed to science fiction writer and futurist Arthur C. Clarke. It is the third, and probably the most widely recognized, of what are known as Clarke’s three laws. According to Wikipedia, the other two are, “When a distinguished but elderly scientist states that something is possible, he is almost certainly right. When he states that something is impossible, he is very probably wrong,” and “The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.”
As we engage in the everyday routines and activities of our lives, we often take for granted the “seemingly magical” multitude of inventions and complex infrastructure that we depend upon are based on a foundation of scientific discovery. With this in mind, I personally find it perplexing when I hear that certain individuals — who more than likely flick a switch to turn on a light, drive or ride in a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, listen to a radio broadcast, watch television, browse the internet or use a cell phone — have decided that specific findings recognized by the overwhelming majority of the world’s scientific community happen to be hoaxes.
I found one of the most understandable, for me, explanations of the difference between a scientific law and a scientific theory on the TED-Ed website stating that “a law predicts what happens while a theory proposes why.” and additionally, “vulnerability to some potentially better explanation doesn’t weaken a current scientific theory. Instead, it shields science from becoming unchallenged dogma.”
I recently came across an article on the Guardian website, an international news organization based in the U.K., titled “100 years on: the pictures that changed our view of the universe” about a 1919 scientific expedition, led by astronomer Arthur Eddington, to photograph a total solar eclipse with the purpose of “using the findings to prove, or disprove Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity.” (I had the opportunity to view and photograph a total solar eclipse and found the experience to be profoundly awe inspiring and surprisingly emotional.) Despite grim conditions on the remote west African island of Príncipe, the eclipse was successfully photographed and the findings, which measured the positions of stars in order to detect the warping effects of gravity on space, were found to be completely in line with Einstein’s theory. The findings overturned “200 years of Newtonian physics,” were front page news around the world and made Einstein into a global celebrity. Putting this timeline into perspective, last month I attended a Girl Scout gathering honoring 102-year-old Marian Seabold — who was a toddler at the time this event attracted worldwide attention.
So why at a time when we are more dependent than ever on technology does science seem to be under attack? In a 2016 article published in Scientific American, locally based author Shawn Otto warned of “the emergence of a ‘post-fact’ politics, which has normalized the denial of scientific evidence that conflicts with the political, religious or economic agendas of authority,” that has only gotten more extreme in the intervening years. The article includes examples of the political, industrial and societal forces undermining fact based science, and surmises that thought leaders, educators and also journalists need to rise to the challenge of clarifying for the public the dramatic difference separating fact based scientific research from opinions and “hunches.”
Amidst a sometimes confusing barrage of information (and disinformation) we need to continue searching for the truth, our freedom and future well being could be at stake.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
