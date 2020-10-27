Political pundits and business analysts have a fondness for using sports metaphors. The origins of many of the phrases we commonly hear, like “The ball’s in their Court,” “Down for the count,” “In your wheelhouse,” “Bush League,” “Dropped the ball,” “It’s a slam dunk,” “Sweet spot,” “Down to the wire” and even “Hail Mary” can be traced back to tennis, boxing, baseball, basketball, horse-racing and football. In baseball, the term in your wheelhouse refers to the area within a batter’s swing where they have the best chance to make contact with the ball. Taking the origin back even further, it may also refer to the central location of a ship’s wheel, where everything is within reach. The term sweet spot refers to the part of the bat, racquet or club where a ball is most effectively hit. I only recently discovered that the use of the term “Hail Mary,” referring to a very long pass made in desperation, came into much wider use following a 1975 playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. In the last seconds of the game quarterback Roger Staubach said that he closed his eyes and said a Hail Mary before throwing the game-winning pass. It was a heartbreaking and dark day for Minnesota fans and part of what has become something of a perennial, snake-bit legacy for the team.
The football games we see today are the result of more than 100 years of evolving rules and regulations. According to a Smithsonian magazine article about the early history of the forward pass, football in America was a popular, but deadly, sport in the early 1900’s. The games attracted tens of thousands of spectators, far more than professional baseball at the time. In 1905 there were 18 fatalities nationwide and President Theodore Roosevelt, who had a son on the Harvard team, called for reforms to a game that was viewed as becoming increasingly violent. As a result, 62 teams gathered and agreed on a number of changes to make the game safer, including banning a formation called the “flying wedge,” that was known to cause serious injuries and also making the forward pass legal.
Some of the rules and regulations we see in modern football are the result of an ingenious and crafty coach named Glenn (Pop) Warner, who’s successful coaching style at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania included a variety of trick plays that were all perfectly legal under the rules in place at the time. One of his plays involved the use of specialized jerseys equipped with elastic bands that enabled players to hide the football on kickoff returns. The rules of the game had to be revised to keep up with this inventive coach. Warner’s most enduring legacy was his consistent and effective use of the forward pass, which is still a primary part of the current game. However, today you won’t see a team attempting to confuse their opponents with football shaped pouches sewn on to their jerseys.
It’s an alarming development, but the rapidly evolving technology and modes of communication many of us have embraced without question seems to be surpassing the ability of an aging governmental system to regulate and control the negative repercussions.
It appears that the rules and safeguards currently in place to guarantee safe and fair elections will be tested to their limits this year. Since voting in my first election after turning eighteen, and in all of the years since, I’ve viewed the act as a privilege and the very least anyone can do to participate in a healthy democracy. It looks like it’s all coming down to the wire. I sincerely hope we don’t drop the ball, because there’s a lot more at stake then just a game.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
