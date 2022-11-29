It’s just a cold. Or is it?
RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is virus that causes respiratory infections.
For many patients RSV causes a mild illness very similar to the common cold with sore throat, cough and congestion. However, for some patients, especially babies less than one year old and babies born prematurely, RSV can cause a much more serious infection. For young children, RSV can cause inflammation of the lower airways called bronchiolitis. This leads to increased mucus production, lung inflammation and trouble breathing. Older children who are immunocompromised and adults who are immunocompromised or who have heart or lung disease are also at risk for more serious infections. Right now the doctors at The Urgency Room are seeing an increasing number of RSV. The CDC is reporting high levels of RSV infections throughout the country, and we are seeing this in our practice at the Urgency Room.
Symptoms of RSV
• Runny nose
• Decrease in appetite
• Coughing
• Sneezing
• Fever
• Wheezing
Signs Your Case of RSV is Serious and Needs Medical Attention
• Difficulty breathing – chest muscles or abdominal muscles pull inward with each breath or fast short breaths, grunting (for infants).
• Cough or other symptoms getting worse
• Wheezing or noisy breathing
• Showing signs of dehydration. For small children fewer wet diapers than usual
• Poor fluid intake in an older child or poor feeding for an infant
• Drowsiness or unusual tiredness (lethargy)
• Lips or fingernails looking blue or pale
While a mild RSV infection will go away in a week or two, more serious cases may require hospitalization. Some patients require supplemental oxygen if they are having trouble breathing. Some patients will require IV fluids for dehydration.
RSV is highly contagious. It is spread by virus droplets or by direct contact with the virus. Each year, an estimated 2.1 million outpatient visits occur in children younger than 5 years of age due to RSV infection.
Researchers are working to develop a vaccine for RSV but currently, supportive care is the mainstay of treatment.
Dr. Craig Matticks, Medical Director of The Urgency Room in Vadnais Heights
