When I began writing this column my original intent was to highlight some information and strategies that could possibly help as we attempt to live, work and safely engage in day-to-day activities during the crisis of a worldwide pandemic that has just passed the sobering milestone of 100,000 deaths in the United States. When I got to the point of working on a conclusion, all night coverage provided by local news outlets showed several fires, including the Third Precinct headquarters of the Minneapolis Police Department, burning throughout the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul. What started as mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody on Memorial Day, devolved into numerous acts of looting, destruction and arson. The level of anger, violence and destruction recalls (and appears to exceed) the race riots that occurred in Minneapolis and other cities across the country in 1967.
With the protests and upheaval adding to an already extremely challenging situation, the underlying COVID-19 crisis remains. During a daily briefing, Minnesota State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm warned that the mass protests over police brutality could trigger a surge in the outbreak. It seems that now, more than ever, we need to realistically assess the risks of the situations we encounter.
While a student and young adult, as a matter of necessity to save money, I lived for periods of time in what could be termed marginal (or tough) inner city neighborhoods, including North Minneapolis. In order to avoid a constant state of fear, I adopted a mantra of “vigilant but not paranoid” similar to the heightened awareness required to safely ride a motorcycle while still finding some enjoyment in the experience. There were definitely times when I had to rely on experience and also intuition to actively avoid situations that had a high probability of trouble.
I share this while knocking on wood, because I realize that there are no absolute guarantees of safety. Throughout my life I have experienced the inexplicable, sudden loss of friends and loved ones at young ages, so I’m also acutely aware that the overall statistics only tell a small part of the story.
While attempting to balance and assess risk during this continually evolving, worldwide pandemic, I’ve found that access to trusted sources of information is proving to be vitally important in maintaining both physical health and emotional well being. I’ve accepted the fact that there are many forces at play during this crisis that are far beyond our control, but with this acceptance comes the realization that there are also some variables in our lives that can be managed.
Following a link provided by the New York Times Daily Briefing Editor, I was led to an article titled “The Risks – Know Them – Avoid Them” by Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. I’ve found this clearly written and understandable essay to be a valuable resource for assessing risk factors in a variety of scenarios. At the core of the piece is a formula: Successful Infection = Exposure to Virus x Time. This formula, combined with the current information about how the COVID-19 virus spreads, makes it relatively easy to quickly analyze the level of risk involved in a variety of activities ranging from low to high. The article contains many details about the risks of specific situations, including work, churches and restaurants, but, in general most outdoor activities that include social distancing are low risk, while “any environment that is enclosed, with poor circulation and a high density of people spells trouble.”
At this point, I still believe that the intelligent and consistent implementation of safety strategies recommended by health care experts can create an equation that helps avoid a worse case scenario, while still allowing us to live our lives fully.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
