One of my favorite parts of serving in the Minnesota Legislature is getting to talk with people about issues that are important to them. Over the past three years, I’ve had the opportunity to speak with Minnesotans from many different backgrounds. The experiences and expertise community members have shared with me has directly shaped the legislation I’ve championed.
With that in mind, I’d like to share some of the issues constituents have brought to my attention lately and describe what legislators are doing to address them. If these issues are important to you, please feel free to reach out! I’d be happy to hear your thoughts and any ideas you may have.
Economic security is a significant concern for Minnesotans. While our state is recovering from COVID-19 and in a strong economic position, we know this recovery isn’t being felt by everyone. Many people are still struggling and facing an uncertain future. We need to use the resources our state has to expand economic opportunity.
To make sure all Minnesotans can provide for their families and thrive into the future, House DFLers plan to invest in things like Paid Family and Medical Leave. This policy ensures workers can welcome a new baby, help an aging parent, or care for a sick child without worrying about losing a paycheck. It makes it easier for people stay in the workforce, preventing the widespread shortages we’re seeing now, and it helps small businesses compete for workers.
We’re also working on lowering some of the large costs Minnesotans face, including housing, child care, and health care. Bringing down the cost of these essentials will help all of us thrive.I’ve received many emails and calls about rising crime rates in Minnesota. My colleagues and I have a plan to invest $100 million in proven solutions, such as enabling more officers to be on the ground and to build relationships with Minnesotans through community policing. Our plan includes funding for investigators and equipment that will help police solve more crimes and for nonprofit organizations working to prevent crime in the first place.
We also have a plan to address climate change. It invests in initiatives like the Pre-Weatherization and Weatherization Assistance Program, which helps Minnesotans make their homes more energy efficient. Like other parts of the plan, this program will create good-paying jobs and lower energy costs in addition to addressing climate change.
The plan also contains funding to preserve our air, water, and land for future generations of Minnesotans. As Vice Chair of the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee, this will continue to be a priority for me. I’ve introduced several bills to protect our health and our environment, and I hope to advance them this session.
Many Minnesotans are concerned about threats to reproductive freedom, such as the extreme abortion ban that was adopted in Texas recently. While similar legislation has been introduced in Minnesota, we’re working hard to protect reproductive rights. I’m proud to be a member of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus, a group of legislators that’s dedicated to preserving and expanding access to reproductive health care.
I hope this answers some of your questions and gives you an idea of what I’m working on. Whether you share these concerns or not, I hope you’ll reach out and tell me what’s on your mind. I always appreciate feedback from community members!
Ami Wazlawik represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She can be reached at 651-296-3018 or rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn.
