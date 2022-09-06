It’s exciting to be kicking off the 2022-23 school year during this transformational time in our District’s history. As we consider where we have been the last few years, we are proud of what we have accomplished, and we are excited about what is yet to come. 

One of our priorities for the coming year is a focus on fiscal management. While this is always paramount to any school district, what it means for us is that this November we will be asking our community to renew its past support of our capital projects levy, which contributes significantly to our ability to meet our ongoing and increasing capital needs. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.