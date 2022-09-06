It’s exciting to be kicking off the 2022-23 school year during this transformational time in our District’s history. As we consider where we have been the last few years, we are proud of what we have accomplished, and we are excited about what is yet to come.
One of our priorities for the coming year is a focus on fiscal management. While this is always paramount to any school district, what it means for us is that this November we will be asking our community to renew its past support of our capital projects levy, which contributes significantly to our ability to meet our ongoing and increasing capital needs.
On Nov. 8, the community will vote on a Capital Projects Levy Renewal question that will fund:
• Safety and security - The capital projects levy allows the district to maintain and increase safety and security measures and equipment throughout the district.
• Technology and related services - The capital projects levy allows the district to provide classroom technology, software and computers for students. Related services include the maintenance of equipment and technology staff.
• Textbooks, curriculum materials and equipment, and musical instruments - The capital projects levy allows the district to purchase textbooks, curriculum materials and equipment, and musical instruments according to our curriculum replacement cycle.
• Transportation - The capital projects levy allows the district to purchase buses and vans for student transportation.
The renewal of the levy is projected to generate about $2.6 million annually for an additional 10 years beginning in 2024. The tax rate for district property owners will remain unchanged, as this is a straight renewal of an existing levy.
Community members will have a chance to learn about the renewal at public meetings that will take place this fall:
• 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the WBLAS Senior Center (2482 East County Road F, WBL)
• 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at District Center (4855 Bloom Ave, WBL)
• 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Oneka Elementary (4888 Heritage Pkwy North, Hugo)
As we prepared for the Capital Projects Levy Renewal, we sought input from district residents through a community survey conducted on our behalf by The Morris Leatherman Company. The survey results revealed many important data points that I am proud to share with our community as we begin the school year.
When asked to rate the financial management of the school district, we had a favorable rating of 67%. This is well above the industry norm of 50% and is an increase from four years ago. 89% of respondents believe that the community receives a good value from its investment. We are proud to know our community believes we are handling our resources well.
In indicating whether we have spent past referendum funds responsibly, 80% responded favorably, 13% unfavorably. This figure is especially important to us, considering the large investment made by the community with the 2019 bond referendum that is allowing us to make important bricks-and-mortar changes throughout the district that will benefit students for years to come.
When asked if we do a good job of involving community leaders, parents, and interested citizens in decisions about the schools, 78% responded favorably, 16% responded unfavorably. We have a high level of credibility, and we are proud of the ways we have come together to allow students to learn and grow through the support of an engaged community.
Finally, when asked what they like the most about White Bear Lake Area Schools, respondents’ top responses were good teachers, the variety of programs offered to students, excellent academics, and extracurricular activities available to students.
As we begin this new school year, we remain committed to ensuring that each student has the education and support they need to be successful.
Dr Wayne Kazmierczak is the superintendent of White Bear Area Schools.
