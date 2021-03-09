For us Minnesotans, March is when we start dreaming in earnest of green growth. For many of us, this means thinking about our yards and gardens again, after braving them only to let the dog out or check on ice dams over the last few months. As we emerge from hibernation it’s easy to feel separate from the great outdoors.
Let’s reconnect so we can make the most of our treasured warm months!
Along with the tasks of cleaning and repairing garden tools, we can take some time to think about our yards and gardens as an integral part of nature, not something separate from it. Suburban yards can easily seem disconnected by fences and streets. I urge you to see your yard (or balcony, patio) as a space to welcome nature in; whether growing food for your kitchen, habitat for wildlife, or both. Getting in that mindset now will help us make good decisions later this spring when we hit the stores.
So where do we start? Education.
A good place to start is knowing that flying insects have seen a 78% decline over the past 40 years and that insects also pollinate 90% of our flowering plants. Bird populations are also dipping because of the sharp decrease in insect populations. Besides being killed off by pesticides (like neonicotinoids), many insects are starving for the lack of native plants and not reproducing for lack of habitat. Insects and other animals evolved along with the plants that created their habitat.
Much of suburbia has been stripped of native species. We have a chance to bring back native plants to help beautify our homes and add value on so many levels. Natives are generally well adapted to the area, so they require less maintenance and less water while providing exactly what the local pollinators, birds etc. need to thrive.
There are many resources available to help us make these changes. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) started “Lawns to Legumes” in 2020, a wildly popular state funded program to help Minnesotans plant ‘Pollinator Friendly Habitat’ with up to $300 in reimbursements. The program is currently up for refunding this session.
Other websites that help homeowners make environmentally conscious choices for their yards include the University of Minnesota Bee Lab, the Minnesota State Horticultural Society, Metro Blooms and Blue Thumb. For a deeper read, I recommend Doug Tallamay’s recently released book, Nature’s Best Hope. It outlines his vision for a home-grown approach to conservation.
Bottom line, the plants we choose make a difference to the entire ecosystem. It is worth taking the time now so we can choose the best plants to welcome in family, friends and the other wildlife that call our yards home for years to come.
Ways to plant for nature include choosing native varieties of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs and leaving them standing until insects emerge in spring. Shrinking your lawn and companion planting will also create more diversity in general. Taking time now to get ourselves in the right mindset will have a ripple effect far past this growing season.
For more information on growing your own and eating local visit my website, Forks in the Dirt.
Michelle Bruhn runs forksinthedirt.com.
