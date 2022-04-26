Here at Press we are thankful for the support of our subscribers in the launch of our spring subscriber campaign. We had a lot of positive feedback about the QR code on the front page that took readers to the subscription site. One friend told us that even their high school age kids were curious to find out what was behind the code. For the first time ever, we had more than 60 online subscriptions the morning following the launch. Just a few years ago we might see a few online subscriptions for those living out of the county or state. Today we are seeing a solid percentage of our subscribers using the online subscription system. Please remember it can take up to three weeks to start receiving the hard paper copy. If your logging in for the first time, make sure to create an account then log in and use your subscriber code to starting viewing enhanced online content. Subscribers can view more photos, a full e-edition of the paper, and videos online. Our local staff will answer questions and troubleshoot any problems you may have getting it set up. Give us a call at 651-407-1200 Monday through Friday 8-5 p.m. Thank you for supporting your community newspaper!
Welcome back snowbirds
I was thankful when my sister and brother-in-law offered to help mom and dad make the three day, 1,700 mile trip from Florida last week. It’s a big project getting their place closed up for the summer. I heard they arrived to a list of 12 to-do items and ended up finishing twice as many. Setting up dehumidifiers, packing and loading the mini van, cleaning out the freezer and refrigerator, and sorting pre-packaged food based on expiration dates were just a few things that needed to be done. Cleaning out and packing up is always a bigger project than you think it’s going to be. My parents were very grateful for their help, from cleaning and organizing to driving.
They arrived home around noon and I helped unload the minivan. It was packed full of suitcases, boxes and folders. As we took load after load to their condo, it was apparent that the trip back and forth between two places is getting more challenging. Dad and I went to pick up groceries and took a drive around town and looked at homes that sold since they were home at Christmas and businesses that were new or changed hands. As we made it back to the condo with the groceries, we noticed a few expired items in the fridge. We tossed a few bottles of salad dressing, olives, pickles, beets and other items with expired dates. I think my mom was a little irritated with me for tossing food she thought was still OK. Hopefully the cleaned-out fridge will feel like a fresh start at home for the summer.
Welcome back to all of the snowbirds!
Arbor Day
This week marks the 150th anniversary of National Arbor Day, April 29. As more than 3400 communities across the country celebrate being a Tree City USA, let’s support and encourage the planting of more resilient trees and re-planting of trees to replace those that were cut down due to disease around our neighborhoods, parkways, business districts and parks. This Arbor Day week some cities and clubs offer local community activities from park clean-ups to tree plantings and sapling giveaways.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
