Local history buffs are aware that roughly 150 years ago, transit played a leading role in the development of White Bear Lake. Today the community has an opportunity to strengthen its connections with the rest of the region through development of the Purple Line, a bus rapid transit project we believe is critical to the ongoing vitality of the East Metro and White Bear Lake.
On Tuesday, the White Bear Lake City Council tabled a resolution opposing the Purple Line and plans to try again in the coming weeks. The Metropolitan Council and Ramsey County welcome thoughtful, fact-based input from corridor municipalities and will consider any such input as we continue to move forward with the project.
Ultimately, we believe the Purple Line will be an enormous success for White Bear Lake that will bring sustained prosperity to the area for decades, much like rail service once did.
According to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, when the Lake Superior & Mississippi Railroad opened its line to White Bear Lake in 1868, access to the fledgling community was greatly improved. The prospect of a short train ride to or from White Bear Lake rapidly increased the number of people taking care of business or recreating. White Bear Lake boomed, with hundreds of visitors and residents a day enjoying access to jobs and services throughout the region.
As we’ve seen throughout the country in the 21st century, communities that invest in transportation options are more competitively poised to attract jobs and residents. Efforts to combat the growth of traffic congestion and get residents to work, school, healthcare appointments, events and more are prized by employers seeking hard-to-find employees and people looking for accessible places to live.
The Purple Line will be a high-quality transportation option that provides frequent and reliable all-day service with quiet electric buses. Because of White Bear Lake’s successful history with transit, it’s clear that Purple Line is an opportunity to renew its connections to the region through a modern and environmentally friendly transportation option.
Here are some benefits to White Bear Lake that will come with the Purple Line:
•Four high-amenity transit stations, at Buerkle Road, Cedar Avenue, Whitaker Street and Washington Avenue & 7th Street.
•Access to employment, education, healthcare, shopping and recreation destinations along the project’s 15-mile corridor.
•Ability to move greater volumes of travelers along Highway 61 with fewer vehicles.
•Pedestrian improvements including new sidewalks, a key segment of the Bruce Vento Regional Trail extension, and new traffic signals.
We understand there have been some loud voices opposing the line. But we have also heard from many who believe the Purple Line will be a great resource – including businesses, health care organizations, non-profits and residents that have come together to advocate for the project.
Purple Line has gone through many years of examination with input from local residents and elected officials. In 2020, the cities of Saint Paul, White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights, and Maplewood approved resolutions of support for the project’s preliminary plans. White Bear Lake followed this in 2021 by adopting a comprehensive plan embracing the Purple Line.
A key goal of this project is to bring the East Metro better access to the expanding transit system connecting the entire region. This is our opportunity to build a great transit line with funding from Ramsey County and the federal government. Let’s keep working together to strengthen the ties that bring us together and lay the foundation for even more success in White Bear Lake.
Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, Metropolitan Council Member Susan Vento, and Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt contributed to this editorial
