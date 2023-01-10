This column was written with the help of ChatGPT-3 - a chatbot with 175 billion parameters. According to BBC Science Focus, ChatGPT-3 is a state-of-the-art language processing Artificial Intelligence (AI) model. “Where we could spend hours researching, understanding and writing an article on quantum mechanics, ChatGPT can produce a well-written alternative in seconds.”  

Some college students are using it to rewrite sentences or descriptions in papers, high school students could be using it to rewrite everything, and there is little a teacher or unknowing parent can do to prevent the use of AI in homework. AI has been in the headlines but I took an interest after our college-age daughter shared how groups were using it to write papers. AI is not new - what new is how complex it has become. Today Corporate America is using AI to write code, answer basic questions and manage and write reviews for hotel chains, airlines and online retailers. AI has been engaging in customer service and addressing bad reviews – by now we all may have interacted with a live chat box asking how it can help.

