This column was written with the help of ChatGPT-3 - a chatbot with 175 billion parameters. According to BBC Science Focus, ChatGPT-3 is a state-of-the-art language processing Artificial Intelligence (AI) model. “Where we could spend hours researching, understanding and writing an article on quantum mechanics, ChatGPT can produce a well-written alternative in seconds.”
Some college students are using it to rewrite sentences or descriptions in papers, high school students could be using it to rewrite everything, and there is little a teacher or unknowing parent can do to prevent the use of AI in homework. AI has been in the headlines but I took an interest after our college-age daughter shared how groups were using it to write papers. AI is not new - what new is how complex it has become. Today Corporate America is using AI to write code, answer basic questions and manage and write reviews for hotel chains, airlines and online retailers. AI has been engaging in customer service and addressing bad reviews – by now we all may have interacted with a live chat box asking how it can help.
Here at Press Publications, we can’t afford AI software to write stories. However, larger corporate entertainment and media publications and even some smaller papers have used it. One example where AI is often used is to write a sports story from box scores, saving a reporter’s valuable time. In that sense, AI could be a useful and efficient tool. Having AI write papers for college or high school students brings up the question of cheating. That’s not for me to decide, but what we all need to know is that AI is around us and will only increase its presence. As with any technology, AI needs guiding rules.
If you have noticed the beautiful icicles forming along your eaves, you may have ice dams building. They grow silently on the roof eaves and valleys of houses, causing water to back up under shingles. Sometimes it is because the home is lacking insulation or proper attic venting. We have fought ice dams on our homes. Ice rakes can be a solution, but our roof is too tall to rake from the ground in some areas, forcing me to climb up and manually remove the snow and ice. It’s extremely dangerous and I don’t recommend anyone doing it. If you’re struggling with icicles, especially those that have color, you should call an expert.
If you’re not able to afford a professional there are a few inexpensive methods people have shared with me. One is to use an ice melt product by filling a long sock or extra small nylon. Ice melt products come in the form of liquids, pucks, and granular. Consider air temperature and where it will be placed when choosing the right kind. If you have gardens or vegetation below, some ice melt products will kill plants or shrubs. Some are corrosive to metal and can be damaging to concrete. Magnesium chloride is considered a more environmentally-friendly option. Potassium chloride and calcium magnesium acetate are considered more pet-friendly. Once you choose your type of ice melt, make several logs by filling socks or nylons and toss them on the roof behind or on the ice dam to slowly melt it away. I have witnessed people using an axe or chisel to pound away at the ice dam, but this will damage your roof and is extremely dangerous. In extreme cases, heat tape can be installed on the ice dam areas to prevent damage by gently heating the snow and ice and preventing any build up. The best prevention of ice dams is a properly insulated roof and attics with ventilation to prevent the freeze- thaw buildup.
If you have an ice dam problem, its best to play it safe and call a professional. We have a several listed in our classified section. As with any contractor, get references, agree in writing to the services provided, how long it will take, and a price before they start. Ice dam removal is expensive but is often less than replacing drywall and painting after a leak happens. Check with your insurance carrier to see if your ice dams and water damage is covered.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
