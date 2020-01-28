When I was sworn into office last year, my primary goal was to make sure that your voices were heard. Democracy works best when elected officials are accessible and accountable to the people they represent, so I made it a priority from day one at the Capitol. I’ve met and gotten to know many of my fellow community members since then, and they’ve provided valuable ideas and feedback that’s helping make our community and state an even better place to live. I look forward to continuing our work together during this year’s legislative session and beyond.
Since the 2020 legislative session is just around the corner, I wanted to share some of the things that I’d like to get done this year.
First on the list is a statewide ban on TCE, a dangerous chemical that can increase risks for cancer and other serious health effects. Last year state officials discovered that Water Gremlin, a manufacturing plant in White Bear Township, had been emitting high levels of this toxic chemical for more than a decade. I responded to concerns from the community by introducing bipartisan legislation to ban TCE in Minnesota. My bill passed in the Minnesota House of Representatives with a 120-7 vote. While it wasn’t adopted into law, it received overwhelming support from the community and legislators from both sides of the aisle. This year is the time to get it done.
Water Gremlin’s TCE emissions were the first in a long series of problems that put workers and residents in jeopardy. I’m working with community members and local and state officials to ensure that a situation like this never happens again. When the Legislature reconvenes in February, I plan to introduce legislation that protects the health and well-being of Minnesotans and strengthens the regulatory process. I’ll also continue to closely monitor the independent investigation into what happened at the Water Gremlin facility and how it was handled.
Infrastructure needs will be a top priority this year. Communities throughout the state have requested state assistance for a variety of needs, such as safety upgrades for roads and bridges, aging buildings, and park and trail improvements. Legislators must decide which projects will receive an extra boost of state investment. I’ll be advocating for several local projects that would benefit our community and the entire state, including an I-35E interchange and road improvements along County Road J.
I’m proud that we secured strong investments in our youngest Minnesotans last year, but there’s more work to do in this area. I’ll continue working on policies to support family child care providers and to ensure that all Minnesotans have access to affordable, high-quality child care.
As my second year in office begins, listening to community members and seeking bipartisan solutions that bring us together will continue to be a priority. I’d love to have a conversation about the issues I mentioned above or others that are important to you. Please feel free to email me at rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn or call me at 651-296-3018 if you have any questions, ideas, or feedback. If you’d like to receive updates on my work in the community and at the Capitol, you can sign up to receive my weekly emails at house.mn/38b. You can also follow me on Facebook for more frequent updates.
Ami Wazlawik represents District 38B in the Minnesota House of Representatives. She can be reached at 651-296-3018 or rep.ami.wazlawik@house.mn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.