Time has flown by the first month here at the Minnesota House of Representatives, with the 2022 Legislative Session having begun on January 31. This session is proving to be a busy one, and I’m excited to be given the opportunity to continue work as Chair of the Behavioral Health Policy Division.
This year, our state has been given a unique opportunity with a $7.7 Billion surplus to address some of the biggest issues facing our state. The pandemic has highlighted several existing behavioral health issues in our state and country, and my priority this year is to tackle these crises head-on.
For example, over 1,000,000 people in America died from addiction-related issues in 2021. These tragedies have become all too common, and with this surplus, we can take steps in the right direction such as funding treatment and recovery services, creating community task forces, and giving folks the tools they need to live their healthiest lives.
This issue is multi-faceted, and so should be our approach. We should be promoting high-quality, affordable housing opportunities for all Minnesotans and those who may be housing insecure. Having worked with youth experiencing homelessness for over 14 years, this is an issue I have and will work tirelessly for.
We also must take steps to address the ongoing pandemic in the realm of education. Our educators’ mental health has been tested the past 24 months, with previous sacrifices such as purchasing their own classroom equipment, working late hours, and responding to the needs of large class sizes being exacerbated by the pandemic. We must do our part and fully fund public education, and give thanks to the teachers out there.
We can capitalize on the progress made in the last session, where the House was able to pass several pieces of legislation in the realm of Health and Human Services. We improved the state’s medical cannabis program, so Minnesotans with PTSD and other health issues can access effective treatment. We made leaps in ensuring prescription drugs are more affordable and expanded the prohibition on “gag clauses” that prevent pharmacists from informing people when they are paying prices for drugs that are greater than what they would pay out-of-pocket. We created uniform service standards for mental health providers so they can focus on serving their clients and providing high-quality services.
These accomplishments were passed in a bipartisan manner, and as Chair, I am happy to have worked with my colleagues from the Behavioral Health Division to improve the lives of Minnesotans who may be battling mental health, addiction, or substance disorder. We have more work to do, and I am committed to operating in a bipartisan manner.
The decisions we make in this session will determine the kind of state and economy we have after this pandemic ends. If we want Minnesota to be a state where everyone can thrive, no matter where they live or what they look like, we need to invest in economic security, health care, housing, and education. Together, we can build a Minnesota that works better for all of us and ensures we all rise together.
Rep. Peter Fischer represents District 43A in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He can be contacted at the Capitol by email at rep.peter.fischer@house.mn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.