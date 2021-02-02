I’m so excited to announce that Press Publications has received three awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) Better as a part of the 2019-20 Better Newspaper Contest (BNC).
Every year, dailies and non-dailies with circulations all the way from 1,500 to over 10,000 from all over the state enter the contest. The contest is made up of several categories in the areas of advertising, stories, breaking news, investigative reporting, design, photography, sports and more.
The 2019-20 contest had 3,100 entries. The Quad Community Press, White Bear Press and Shoreview Press all received awards. I took home first place in the social issues story category; Shoreview Editor Elizabeth Callen received third place in the human-interest story category; and the advertising and production teams of the White Bear Press received second place in the advertising excellence category.
In a non-pandemic world, Press Publications staff would have attended the annual BNC Awards Gala to celebrate in addition to attending various sessions at the MNA Convention. Of course, this year, the gala was held remotely and the virtual convention will be next month.
It just wasn’t the same. Instead of enjoying a meal with my collogues in a hotel banquet room and walking across a stage to grab our awards, I watched a YouTube video in my living room, ate pasta and drank a glass of wine with dessert.
I have won an MNA award before, but this one was special for two reasons. It was the first time I have won first place, but more importantly, the story titled, “Coping with assault” had an impact on not only the victim featured in the story, but others in the Quad area, state and all around the world. The story has since been shared with people in China, Ireland, England and Saudi Arabia.
The story was helpful to the victim’s healing journey and she is now a survivor, not a victim. After the story was published, she told me, “That story was so difficult for me, but it was such a huge step in my healing process.” And better yet, her assailant, who assaulted many other women, will spend several years behind bars.
The judges commented on the story, “The first-person account was a great vehicle to explain such a brutal subject. The additional resources are necessary information to help readers. Very thoughtful piece.”
Shannon Granholm is the Lead Editor at Press Publications.
