It is over now, we think.
Last week President Biden announced that federal pandemic programs will end in May.
I watched a comedy special by Jo Koy recently where he was recalling how we all acted during the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic occurred. Funny stuff from sneezing in masks to hoarding toilet paper.
The passage of nearly three years has hopefully given us some perspective. In hindsight, it all looks fairly crazy now. Then? Not so much.
Federal and state governments looked at all sorts of financial aid during lockdowns to prevent businesses closing, bankruptcies and overall social unrest from occurring.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) was signed into law at the end of March, 2020. The $2.2 trillion measure had provisions for individuals to receive stimulus payments, parents to receive extra funds for school age children, free lunches for school age children and many other benefits.
Many businesses qualified for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), a forgivable loan program from the Small Business Administration designed to help businesses keep their employees during the pandemic. Over $800 billion was loaned and then forgiven.
Another CARES program, the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC), is a refundable tax credit for qualifying employee wages. Businesses of five or more employees are able to qualify for up to $13,000 per year ($26,000 total) tax credit for 2020 and 2021 for full time employees.
ERTC was initially reserved for businesses that didn’t get PPP. However, the rules were changed and firms who previously got PPP can get ERTC. ERTC sunsets in June (maybe sooner with the recent announcement of an end to federal pandemic programs), so there is limited time for businesses that qualify to amend their tax returns and get their money.
I know many people have ethical, moral or political objections to government programs. On an intellectual level, I can understand and appreciate the objections. But pandemic relief that individuals and businesses qualify for and legally are entitled to receive for me is a different thing altogether.
This newspaper qualified for PPP and ERTC. We have used the funds to keep people employed and the business going during some major disruptions brought on by the pandemic.
We have decided to partner with Easy Tax Credits, LLC, to help spread the work about ERTC. Easy Tax Credits, LLC is a family-owned business run by a newspaper family, the Richners, in New York. The CEO of our company has known the Richners for years and after hearing a presentation about Easy Tax Credits, LLC, we made the decision to work with the company.
You have probably seen the ads in this paper and on the website for the company. We want every small business of five or more employees to get the CARES Act funding they are entitled to under the law.
Whether that means working with your payroll tax advisor or Easy Tax Credits, LLC, we hope businesses make sure they aren’t leaving money on the table. This paper does receive a commission on business referred to Easy Tax Credits, LLC. Please see the ad in the paper or visit the website.
The COVID-19 pandemic was awful. We look forward to getting back to whatever is normal now.
Tom Stangl is publisher of Sentinel Publications, an affiliated company of Press Publications
