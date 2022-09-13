I think my fascination with the practical applications of electric vehicles started when I first spotted Tom Birkeland’s vintage Volkswagen Beetle outside the Mahtomedi District Center during a RITE of Spring event back in 2008. I was intrigued by a badge on the door of the vehicle indicating that it was fully electric. Impressed with the imagination and creativity involved in transforming the iconic internal combustion vehicle into 100% electric, I contacted Tom and he offered to give me a tour and also a (bonus) ride. At the time he was using the restored vehicle to commute in and around White Bear Lake, with occasional forays into the Twin Cities — that pushed the limits of its range. The test drive showed the vehicle to be quiet and quick off the mark. I remember thinking at the time, if someone can build a capable commuter car in their garage on a budget, why couldn’t the major automakers come up with something?

In the intervening years progress has been made, most notably by Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk. Demonstrating that speed and performance wouldn’t be an issue, the high-end Tesla Roadster was introduced in 2008. It gained attention for its quick acceleration — rivaling the performance of some of the most exotic cars available at the time. Other electric vehicles don’t get nearly as much attention as the Tesla, but the (more humble) Nissan LEAF was listed as the world’s all-time top selling plug-in electric car through December 2019, before being surpassed by the Tesla Model 3 in early 2020 and sales of General Motor’s Chevy Bolt EV began in California in December 2016.

