I think my fascination with the practical applications of electric vehicles started when I first spotted Tom Birkeland’s vintage Volkswagen Beetle outside the Mahtomedi District Center during a RITE of Spring event back in 2008. I was intrigued by a badge on the door of the vehicle indicating that it was fully electric. Impressed with the imagination and creativity involved in transforming the iconic internal combustion vehicle into 100% electric, I contacted Tom and he offered to give me a tour and also a (bonus) ride. At the time he was using the restored vehicle to commute in and around White Bear Lake, with occasional forays into the Twin Cities — that pushed the limits of its range. The test drive showed the vehicle to be quiet and quick off the mark. I remember thinking at the time, if someone can build a capable commuter car in their garage on a budget, why couldn’t the major automakers come up with something?
In the intervening years progress has been made, most notably by Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk. Demonstrating that speed and performance wouldn’t be an issue, the high-end Tesla Roadster was introduced in 2008. It gained attention for its quick acceleration — rivaling the performance of some of the most exotic cars available at the time. Other electric vehicles don’t get nearly as much attention as the Tesla, but the (more humble) Nissan LEAF was listed as the world’s all-time top selling plug-in electric car through December 2019, before being surpassed by the Tesla Model 3 in early 2020 and sales of General Motor’s Chevy Bolt EV began in California in December 2016.
Sorting through the comments on a number of online stories, reviews and commentaries about electric vehicles, I’ve observed a trend. The overwhelming number of negative comments seem to come from people who don’t appear to have done much research, let alone take a test drive; while the overwhelming number of positive comments come from people who are actually using the vehicles on a daily basis.
My personal experience with a Nissan LEAF over the past year has been mostly positive, with a couple of exceptions. The immediate torque produced by the electric motor provides a quiet, quick and responsive driving experience and the battery range for the vast majority of day-to-day commuting and other activities is more than adequate. Charging the vehicle at home has been quite manageable. The increase in the electric bill is still significantly less than the cost of gasoline and the charges can be timed to take place at off-peak hours (after midnight) to further minimize the cost and also the demand on the power grid. I can’t say that I miss the experience of going to the gas station, especially during recent spikes in fuel prices. While Tesla has created a robust charging network, the availability of charging stations for the drivers of other electric vehicles is spotty, so road trips must be planned carefully. I encountered the intersection of two of the primary weaknesses of EV’s (cold weather and range anxiety) during a trip up to Duluth last winter to visit family. A surprise encounter with freezing rain began to coat the windows of the vehicle. The need to turn up the heat caused a significant drop in the predicted battery range, adding white knuckle drama to what would normally be a relatively routine trip.
I’m realistic enough to understand that electric vehicles are not a cure all, but they certainly can be part of a cleaner and more sustainable future, especially when you begin to factor in the evolution and growth of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The bonus is that once you get behind the wheel of one of these vehicles, you discover that, along with the quiet efficiency, the overall driving experience is really quite impressive. It feels like the future.
Paul Dols is photojournalist/website editor for Press Publications. He can be reached at 651-407-1238 or photos@presspubs.com.
