Opinion pages in our newspapers have been abused and quite frankly it’s our fault. We have allowed what are really advertisements in our opinion pages. Prior to last year, our page count went up between four and eight pages each week during election season. The newspaper received zero revenue from this and took on the printing and delivery expense. When political candidates hire people and coordinate groups of people to submit letters that they prepared, have their campaign committees submit letters, or get friends and family to submit letters, these letters should fall under advertising. It’s been a real problem in the past decade. I’ve learned many newspaper colleagues feel the same way. As your local news source, we found a way to keep political endorsement letters in the papers and help it be transparent to the readers by labeling them as “paid letters” and charging a nominal fee.
As your local newspaper, we struggled with a decision. We struggled with the expense of publishing up to four to eight extra pages during the political campaign season. After last year, it was clear it’s the right thing to do.
This week Press Publications and our sister newspapers will again roll out guidelines regarding endorsement letters. So, what does this mean? It means we will continue to publish nearly all letters to the editor that meet our guidelines and will charge a nominal $35 fee for endorsement letters. What is an endorsement letter? It’s a letter that endorses or opposes a candidate or item on the ballot such as a levy, bond referendum, or items that require a vote. Our residents count on us to be transparent and we believe this is another way to continue to do that and prevent misuse of opinion pages in our local community papers.
A colleague who publishes the Proctor Journal near Duluth has been charging endorsement letter fees for years. I believe many of the newspapers in North Dakota are charging fees, as well as our friends at the Echo Press in Alexandria, to name a few. The local community counts on the opinion pages to discuss local topics of concern, but when we get into the political season, we get swamped with chain mail. This guideline should help our staff of journalists focus on their job by covering countless meetings you don’t have time to attend and stories of interest to our readers.
Paid endorsement letter guidelines:
“The White Bear Press accepts election letters endorsing or advocating for or against a ballot measure, party or candidate as paid advertising announcements. The fee is $35 for 350 words or less. Paid letters running longer will be charged $10 per 30 words after that. Like other letters to the editor, the writer’s name, address and phone number are required. Phone numbers and addresses are not published. The White Bear Press has the right to reject letters that don’t meet publishing standards and will determine if the letter qualifies as a paid endorsement. Paid letters will be identified with a label and may or may not appear on the opinion/letters page.
As always, we welcome your opinions. Contact us at news@presspubs.com.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
