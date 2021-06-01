Although it’s continued to be a year filled with the unexpected, our students, families and staff members have persevered and succeeded in a great many ways.
Our students and staff members have continued their strong focus on learning, employing the flexibility to do so in whatever learning model the lessons needed to be in. Beginning the 2020-21 school year in September in a hybrid format, with some choosing distance learning, students and teachers got used to these new experiences while learning and making connections in new ways. When switches to the learning model have happened in the months since, our students, staff and families have pivoted to adjust to the environment and make the most of the situation. Those who chose distance learning helped us to launch the district’s new Distance Learning Academy, which will continue to be an option next year for those who choose that model. The agency, creativity and perseverance shown by all of our students when facing this unusual, unpredictable year have been remarkable and are certainly worth celebrating.
Student success has come in the way of activities as well. Even in this unusual year, district students have continued to participate in academic and athletic extracurricular activities and have represented the district in state and national competitions. The School Board has been able to celebrate a number of students for their high-level achievements at Regular Board meetings this spring.
District initiatives have moved forward, with some of the most visible examples being a number of construction projects that broke ground this year. The projects, approved by district residents in the 2019 Bond Referendum, represent the first phase of a Building Our Future Facilities Process construction plan that is anticipated to take place in phases until the 2024-25 school year. Those who wish to follow along on the district’s building journey are invited to do so at isd624.org/BuildingOurFuture.
The district’s equity focus continues as we work with students, community members and families and engage in community forums to address racism, school culture and climate. While building unity to create an anti-racist community is a district-wide priority, the department of Equity and Engagement has taken the lead on a collaborative process to help us to advance systemwide equity initiatives guided by and supporting our District Strategic Plan.
I invite you to stay connected with us. Join White Bear Lake Area Schools’ social media circles - Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for daily 624 Fact posts and “The Week in 62.4 Seconds” video share-outs. Sign up to receive the district’s Community e-Newsletter, sent out each week in alternating text and video editions. The text editions include highlights of student, staff and alumni successes along with Community Education offerings and updates of School Board proceedings.
We hope you will engage with us online or in person - perhaps at Marketfest this summer? - as we continue our work together in honoring our legacy and courageously building our future.
Sincerely, Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak, Superintendent.
