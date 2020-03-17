For most of us, these days mark the first time in our lives to live amid a pandemic that is the COVID-19 virus. As I write this, travel restrictions have been imposed on Europe, numerous large-scale events have been canceled, colleges are sending kids home and moving to online classes, and locally we are seeing our organizations, schools and businesses talk of indefinite closings. It’s nearly impossible to find face masks, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, certain medications, and in many stores, toilet paper and paper towels. By the time this paper reaches our readers in a few days, I suspect there will be additional measures.
A few weeks ago we traveled to Florida to celebrate my dad’s birthday. It was just before coronavirus cases in the U.S. started showing up, yet TSA lines were short. Once home, the grocery stores, pharmacies and large box retailers were already sold out of many virus-fighting necessities. It is hard to imagine this is real. I visited the local drug store to find just four bottles of mini hand sanitizer left on the shelf. Purchasing one, I was off to the next spot in search of cleaning wipes and disinfectant spray for the office. The shelves were literally bare. I quickly sobered up to the problem this virus is posing, and wanted to consider what we have in inventory at the office and home.
What it comes down to is we all need to be smart, we need to take precautions and follow the recommendations of the CDC. According to the CDC, that means we need to consistently wash our hands and clean hard surfaces with a disinfectant. We need to stay home if we are sick, or have been around anyone who is or has been sick. Cover your coughs and sneezes. We should limit activities where we are in large groups, which may be increasingly dictated by the government anyway. If you been around someone who’s been traveling internationally, you should quarantine yourself for 14 days. Don’t take a chance and be considerate of others. We need to limit exposure to our senior citizens and nursing homes. If you don’t need to go somewhere, don’t. Our local business community needs to work with employees who have been exposed or might be sick to stay home, or work from home for an extended period. The large corporations are keeping people at home. It is up to us to care for our families, neighbors and community during this pandemic. Spending our money locally will help insure our local shops will still be here when the pandemic is over.
Champion Zephyrs
It may go down as the most exciting game in Mahtomedi history - to be ahead by a goal at the end of the last period, then tied in the last 20 seconds, to go into overtime and score for the win. The team and coaches worked their tails off to put together a series of games they needed to win. The Zephyrs were not favored to win, and it was the sheer determination of these young men who have worked hard and played hard, and the leadership that created an environment to challenge them to do things maybe they never thought they could. Congratulations!
Subscriber Campaign
As we prepare for our annual subscriber campaign next month, we ask you to support the continual flow of community news and information, our youth and adult carriers who deliver it each week, our journalists who vet it and write the stories you want to read, and the rest of out staff who produce the paper by putting it on our pages and on our website. Please watch for our subscriber envelope, subscribe through your youth carrier or online. We need your support more than ever. Your subscription helps keep the newspaper available to everyone in our community who wants it. Only you can help keep the information flowing.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
