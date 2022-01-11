January and February are among the greatest times to get outdoors in Minnesota. With the winter solstice behind us there are plenty of things to do with a little extra daylight. Now is the time to try a walk on a snow-covered trail, or break out the cross-country skis or snow shoes.
An opportunity to try ice fishing is at the 39th annual Centerville Lions Club Ice Fishing contest on Centerville Lake Feb. 19. Sign up for the BEAR’ly Open golf outing Feb. 5, which supports the White Bear Area Food Shelf. Foursomes take to the course on frozen White Bear Lake and play 18 holes with a golf club, baseball or whiffle ball bat, hockey stick, tennis racket, or any other tool that can propel a tennis ball into the hole; and sponsors host fun games and activities along the way.
One winter event I will always remember was when I was photographing the candlelight ski/hike at William O’Brien State Park when I worked at the Country Messenger newspaper, which served Scandia, Marine on St. Croix and May Township. The park staff lined a trail with luminaries, there were nature demonstrations and kick sleds, and they served hot cocoa with whipped cream. Family events such as this at local parks and nature preserves, along with opportunities for beginners to try snow shoeing, cross country skiing, or kick sledding are plentiful this time of year. Registration fees and equipment rentals are reasonable or sometimes free. At Ramsey County Park’s Tamarack Nature Center ski passes with rental are $10 per person, go to ramseycounty.us/residents/parks-recreation/tamarack-nature-center/skiing-snowshoeing. Anoka County Park’s Wargo Nature Center has snow shoe rentals for $5 a pair and cross country skis for $6. Visit the website for updates and the most accurate trail conditions at anokacountyparks.com/things-to-do. Washington County Park’s Afton State Park has snow shoe rentals for $6, but do not rent cross country skis. Visit dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/ for more information.
Think about heading to one of the Loppet events coming up, such as the Loppet Winter Festival Feb. 6, the City of Lakes Loppet Ski Festival, or the Minnesota Nordic Ski League State meet Feb. 16 and 17 in Biwabik or Wisconsin Nordic Ski League State Meet in Cable, Wisconsin Feb. 12 and 13. The volunteer board with the Mora Vasaloppet will celebrate the 50th year Vasaloppet USA Feb. 12 and 13. Even if you’re not a participant, volunteering or being part of the energy and cheering on the racers as an observer can be a great experience.
If it’s your first time back on a snowy trail in a while, take it easy and think of it as a warm up. While you’re out, consider supporting local businesses with a beverage or lunch at one of our local establishments following your winter outing.
Good people
Help wanted signs are hard to miss throughout our community. Here at Press Publications we’re thankful for the staff who produce and package the content for our readers. Our team members are dedicated to the community and see the importance on reporting local news you can’t get anywhere else. We filled an open position during the pandemic and have recently filled a part-time position. We have a couple more to go — a multi-media representative and an entry-level graphic designer. Like many businesses in the community, finding candidates has been a challenge. We have posted our positions on sites like Indeed, Facebook, LinkedIn and the print and digital pages of this paper. We were excited to have so many applicants-more than six solid respondents, half of whom learned about the job from this newspaper’s help wanted section. After initially reaching out to each candidate we were able to set up three interviews, one in person and two by Zoom. It has been a while since I have done the initial calls and found the candidates qualifications are amazing. If your business is in search for good people, remember to keep your job postings in front of the local community in the pages of the Press. Local employees have less drive time and often appreciate the flexibility of being able to run home at lunch to let the dog out. Happy recruiting.
Carter Johnson is publisher of Press Publications.
