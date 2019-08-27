SINCE THE 1980s, off-roading has been growing in popularity. Auto manufacturers even label some of their vehicles as off-road types. For example, the Jeep Wrangler or Jeep CJ’s have been around since the 1940s and today dominate the off-road experience.
In Minnesota there are three state parks that have off-road trails. The Minnesota 4 Wheel Drive Association provides information for those interested in where there are public and private facilities.
Off-road enthusiasts go to great lengths in raising their vehicle higher than standard from the road. There are special ride tires with lots of traction, special tow bars with winches, all to take on the challenges of muddy, rocky, uneven terrain of the trails.
Riders often go in groups so they can help each other if and when they get stuck!
Over the years, Kathy and I with our children, enjoyed snowmobiling on the trails through the winter months in northern Minnesota. The challenge and the scenic beauty were all part of trail riding. Little by little the snowmobiles improved in their comfort. Then the 4-wheel drive all-terrain vehicles came into play.
The off-road enthusiast will travel all over the country to take on the challenges. You can be sure they’re all equipped with a very complete toolbox for the repairs needed with the stumps and rocks they encounter.
Since 1992, Minnesota has had scenic byways made up of roads that take drivers to some of the state’s most significant natural, cultural and historic attractions.
Soon there will be a similar opportunity for people to explore more than 800 miles of northern Minnesota on mostly unpaved roads.
The new border-to-border touring route will cross the entire state from North Dakota to the shores of Lake Superior. Only highway-licensed vehicles currently allowed on these roads will be able to travel the entire border touring route.
It will be part of Minnesota’s natural resources fund to provide support in planning mapping and visitor information.
THE MINNESOTA STATE Fair runs through Sept. 2. It’s destined to be a record-breaker.
Kathy and I plan to be at the Minnesota Newspaper Museum Thursday, Aug. 29, for the morning shift from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If it fits your schedule, we would love to have you stop by and we can talk a little about the history of letterpress printing.
Each day of the fair we print a four-page newspaper that is set with hot type from the linotype machine. We also have a print shop with specialty printing.
The Newspaper Museum is located in the front of the 4-H building.
We also talk about the First Amendment and the five freedoms it guarantees. Can you name them?
THE JULY ISSUE of Twin Cities Business included an article about the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting and an interview with Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger.
They provided some good lessons for life that I think are worth sharing and I believe make sense.
1) Get out there and explore the world. There are interesting things happening.
2) Taking complex ideas, concepts and subjects and making them consumable for a mass audience is part of everyone’s job. Sometimes it is wiser to use everyday language.
3) Work like you’re never going to retire. Removing the finish line (retirement) lets you see further into the future. What idiot retires from what they love to do? If they don’t love what they do, fix that or start something new.
The article was written by Aaron Keller, co-founder and managing principal of Capsule, a Minneapolis branding agency.
BIKE PATHS IN some communities are often striped to identify lanes. I’m sure the lanes would have to be of adequate width. Is this worth consideration for the safety of those who enjoy the paths?
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications
