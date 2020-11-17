National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is annuallyObserved the week before Thanksgiving as a reminder that these challenges don’t stop for the holidays.
Over 43 million Americans are currently living below the poverty line. An alarming 549,000 are without a home on any given night. One in five children are hungry.
Today, families are experiencing homelessness at an alarming rate.
Even before the disastrous effects of COVID-19, the Twin Cities metro was in the middle of an affordable housing crisis. According to Jeff Horwish, director of policy and external affairs at the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, “There are challenges at various levels of affordability in the Twin Cities, but there is a particular challenge for people who make the lowest incomes.” At the heart of Solid Ground is the belief that housing stability is fundamental to the healthy development of children and to a family’s ability to be contributing members of the community. Likewise, a range of housing opportunities is fundamental to the health of our communities.
Last year, Solid Ground provided housing stability and supportive services to over 110 families. This year we are on track to serve even more. The on-going affordable housing crisis compounded by the negative effects of COVID-19 is hitting families who are already struggling the hardest. Solid Ground’s mission is to prevent and end homelessness for families with children through housing, resources and opportunity. Our two-year strategic plan calls for us to provide housing stability to 1,180 adults and their children by 2022. Committed to the “Housing First” philosophy, Solid Ground moves people out of homelessness and into housing first, and then provides the person-centered, holistic support needed for long-term stability.
Solid Ground continues to rely on the support of this generous community as we work to increase housing and economic stability as well as social and emotional well-being for families with children. Please consider the various ways in which you can partner with Solid Ground to help prevent and end homelessness for families today.
1. Encourage landlords to partner with Solid Ground in providing rental housing for families.
2. Schedule a donation drive of new and gently used household goods to help families settle into their new homes.
3. Fulfill a family’s wish list this holiday season by participating in Solid Ground’s Holiday Express.
4. Make a meaningful financial gift to Solid Ground on Give to the Max Day, November 19th.
To learn more about Solid Ground, please visit our website at solidgroundmn.org.
Andrea Kish-Bailey is director of philanthropy at Solid Ground.
