“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”
Winston Churchill stated these words and they resonate today.
As we start the new year, we continually ask ourselves, what can we do different or new this year to meet our needs or goals? And more broadly, we look at our community, to think about how we can give more to meet the needs of others.
Nonprofits in our community embrace those in need. That is their mission. Who knows where it starts. It could be people who have a loved one with a severe mental or physical need and take up a cause; have a personal mission to help society beyond a for profit career; or come together as faith communities to develop a mission to care for a group in need. For many, it’s as simple as recognizing that one can serve a mission for community service alongside professional and personal ambitions.
As I reflect on what I’ve learned from the impressive work of others in our nonprofit community, I recognize it was part of what attracted my family and I to White Bear Lake and continues to impress me today. A thriving nonprofit community with so many people involved in making this a better (the best!) place to live and impacting lives.
The rule of three comes to mind – a principle that suggests a trio of events or characters is more humorous, satisfying, and/or effective than other numbers. Examples: the Three Little Pigs, Three Billy Goats Gruff, and the Three Musketeers. Similarly, adjectives are often grouped in threes to emphasize an idea. So, in threes, what does a nonprofit do and how best can it work? Experience, strength and hope.
Experience
Great people with a vision to do good work have a vision born from experience. Something has touched them and they need to give. Those who want to help can bring their life experiences to the table. Success in business or personal achievements can bring acumen that will foster success of a mission. Network and make friends with those who can share their experience and know what it takes to get the job done. Success and funds needed for an organization often come from those who share experience.
Strength
There is power in numbers. The success of the mission is stronger when folks commit to the cause. Like a fire, it starts with a spark and becomes a powerful source of light, warmth, and vision. It doesn’t always work out they way you want it to, but deep inner fortitude, diverse views melding together, and a “person by person” strength can often overcome hurdles.
Hope
Reach out to those who might give of their time, talent or treasure by appealing to what is in all of us – to give people hope that their situation can be improved. How often does an act of kindness coming our way restore that hope? Let those who can help the mission know they are giving hope to people.
As we move through the new year, I look forward to seeing what our community achieves this year knowing we all have the experience and strength to provide hope.
Jim Rathburn is a long time area resident. He is President and Owner of Meeting the Mission, a firm that provides consulting and project work for nonprofits. Jim is a member of White Bear Rotary and serves on various nonprofit boards.
