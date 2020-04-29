The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging our state in unprecedented ways and creating significant economic uncertainty for many Minnesotans. However, I am confident in our ability to make it through this crisis because I know how deeply Minnesotans care about our state and for one another. We are used to working together to improve outcomes for everyone – and that is exactly what is needed to combat this public health crisis.
The Minnesota House has put these values in action. We are working closely with the Walz Administration and the Minnesota Senate to help Minnesotans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The Legislature has secured unemployment benefits for those in need, workers’ compensation for first responders and health care workers, support for small businesses, and assistance for those who are struggling. We will continue working on a bipartisan basis to protect Minnesotans’ health and ensure that folks can rely on a safety net during the pandemic and beyond.
The Legislature also took action to strengthen our health care system so Minnesotans can get the treatment they deserve. In March, we approved vital funding for emergency health care preparedness and response and hospitals, clinics, and health care providers. The Minnesota Department of Health and health care providers across the state are currently using these funds to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
There is much more work to be done. Our efforts to “flatten the curve” are working, but we need to dramatically expand testing before we can safely relax social distancing guidelines. Governor Walz is working hand-in-hand with businesses and public health officials to make sure we get this right. In the meantime, my colleagues and I are exploring ways to get our economy up and running without putting Minnesotans’ lives at risk.
We are also exploring ways to protect our democracy during a pandemic. As you may have seen, Wisconsin recently held a tumultuous in-person election. Polling places closed due to lack of volunteers, absentee ballots didn’t arrive on time, voters had to wait for hours, and many people stayed home. It is our responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen here in Minnesota. We are considering several solutions, including the expansion of absentee voting and mail-in ballots.
Addressing COVID-19 is our top priority, but we are working hard on other issues that require urgent attention. Last week, the Minnesota House and Senate passed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, landmark legislation to help thousands of people get the insulin they need at a price they can afford. I will continue working on legislation to protect our environment and the health of Minnesotans, including measures to protect people from TCE and other toxic chemicals and a bill to provide public education on lead poisoning that I’m working on with support from a local Girl Scout troop.
None of us have experienced anything like this before, but we have great people working together on the crisis in front of us. I am particularly grateful for Governor Walz’s measured and steadfast leadership. He has made countless difficult decisions, followed the guidelines set by the White House, and provided clear and helpful guidance since the pandemic emerged.
Minnesotans are stepping up as well. People are coming together to check up on their neighbors and figure out how to support them during this pandemic. That gives me great hope for the future. With Governor Walz’s leadership and Minnesotans’ continued resilience and compassion, I am confident that we will get through this crisis together.
Rep. Peter Fischer represents District 43A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
