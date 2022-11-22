ARE THEY REALLY over? It looks like there are several races too close to call on the national level. In the House of Representatives Republicans have been declared winners. Minnesota’s Tom Emmer will be the House Whip. In Georgia there will be another election to make the final decision for the Senate.
Minnesota has gone totally DFL with the governor reelected, and the Democrats will be in control of the House and Senate.
A lot of money has been spent on the midterm elections and the election advertising on TV nearly caused us to wear out our remote controls trying to switch channels.
I think Trump was the biggest loser, as his support of Republican candidates in large part failed. The predictions of a red wave didn’t happen. He needs to step aside, but I know he will find that difficult. The Republicans need to reorganize without Trump.
Governor Walz has a large budget surplus and with the support of both the House and Senate, a lot of their initiatives will be underway.
An important one will eliminate Social Security as an income to pay Minnesota tax on. The large budget surplus can also be used to lower tax rates. After all, Minnesota is a very high tax state ranking 45th of 50.
Governor Walz has plans to distribute some of the surplus to Minnesota residents. I think more should be used to reduce our tax rate.
I think it’s ideal when governments are split and not controlled by one party altogether. That isn’t what the voters have chosen. Elections are a key part of a democracy and through this election it seems to have functioned adequately.
Minnesota’s Constitution deals with the issue of abortion. As far as the economy, while threats of recession remain strong, there is a continued concern of worker shortages. Inflation is showing signs of slowing, but it’s still increasing faster than wages. That is a tough issue for business, whether large or small, to maintain an adequate staff.
Even government offices are suffering. In the last couple weeks, our mail has not been delivered to the Press office on two different days. We are dependent on it for news and information that we need to process.
Other areas of government are short of staff, whether it be in the area of policing or government forms that need processing. It takes people to do it and there is a major shortage.
Voters in Independent School District 624 in White Bear Lake once again approved the 10 year capital project levy. This will provide $2.6 million annually for technology-related services.
The election brought about something quite unusual in the Birchwood mayor’s race. Margaret Ford, a retired attorney, won the race with 46% of the votes as a write-in candidate. She used a question and answer video posted on her website and as a result won the election. Ford comes to the role as mayor with a lot of experience in different areas of leadership. She will wield the gavel in early January.
Ballots have been cast and voters have made their decisions. A democracy works.
Happy Thanksgiving to all our readers.
Gene Johnson is publisher emeritus of Press Publications.
