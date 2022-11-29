I was recently invited to attend an event called “Ice Cream for Books and Numbers at Sunrise Elementary in Blaine. The purpose of the event was for students to explore writing, reading and math in the real world. 

Teacher Judie Anderson Offerdahl reached out to me to see if I’d be willing to attend the event. “We are going to have a newspaper article station and thought it would be awesome if a real reporter was available to field questions,” she said. I met Judie back in 2017 when I wrote the article, “Blaine teacher and students recognized for sportsmanship.” Judie, her collogues and students at North Pointe Elementary in Blaine were honored with a Musial Award (formerly known as the National Sportsmanship Awards). They were given the award for writing letters of encouragement to Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, who missed a 27-yard field goal in a playoff game.

