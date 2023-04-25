A long time ago in a movie theater not too far away I went to see the movie “Star Wars.” I was 9 years old and I remember being transported across the galaxy when a long space ship was gliding across the movie screen. Like many people, I was hooked. The international phenomenon of Star Wars had begun. May the fourth is a play on words of the phrase, “May the force be with you,” used by Jedi Masters throughout the franchise.
I read somewhere that phrase was first used in 1979 on The London Evening News on May 4. It was the day when Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister and her party ran a congratulatory advertisement saying, “May the fourth be with you, Maggie.”
The second movie, “The Empire Strikes Back” was released on May 21, 1980. I’ve probably seen that movie 100 times throughout my life. It’s my favorite Star Wars movie and introduced my favorite character — the Jedi Master Yoda. He is small in size but wise and powerful. Yoda trained Jedi for over 800 years and is stronger than most in his connection with the force. My favorite scene with Yoda is in “Attack of the Clones” when he has a lightsaber battle with the Sith Lord Count Dooku. Let’s just say that the dark side was no match for Yoda’s speed and agility. The first time I saw it, I couldn’t stop laughing because Yoda ditches his cane and grabs his lightsaber. He continues to use the force by flying through the air with such perfection. After he grabs his cane like it was no big deal. Classic.
There was a 16-year gap between the “Return of the Jedi” and “The Phantom Menace.” Star Wars creator George Lucas took some time off to raise his kids. When it was announced he was going to do the Star Wars prequel movies, fans were excited and I was one of them. I bought tickets for opening day and went with my dad and my son Lukas —three generations of Star Wars fans. I have to say it wasn’t the greatest movie of the franchise but the most “craved.” Since then, Star Wars franchise has grown with more movies, TV shows and a theme park at Disney.
Fans are getting plenty of material to satisfy the craving. Probably the most popular show now is “The Mandalorian.” It’s pretty good and they have a “baby Yoda” named Grogu. It reminds me of a western and people can stream it on Disney+. Luke Skywalker makes an appearance in season two, episode eight which is a must for Star Wars fans.
This Easter I was talking to Lukas who is now 31 years old. We were discussing all the Star Wars projects and he said I named him after Luke Skywalker. I told him I didn’t even think about that at the time. He laughed and said, “I think you did subconsciously.” Maybe I did. Everybody calls him Luke and he does seem to be strong with the force. So if someone tells you on May 4, “May the fourth be with you,” simply reply back and say, “And also with you.”
Noelle Olson is the editor of the Shoreview Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.