A long time ago in a movie theater not too far away I went to see the movie “Star Wars.” I was 9 years old and I remember being transported across the galaxy when a long space ship was gliding across the movie screen. Like many people, I was hooked. The international phenomenon of Star Wars had begun. May the fourth is a play on words of the phrase, “May the force be with you,” used by Jedi Masters throughout the franchise.

I read somewhere that phrase was first used in 1979 on The London Evening News on May 4. It was the day when Margaret Thatcher became Prime Minister and her party ran a congratulatory advertisement saying, “May the fourth be with you, Maggie.”

